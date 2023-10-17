Mongolia vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Afghanistan

Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM

Watch Mongolia vs Afghanistan Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Mongolia vs Afghanistan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 PM

HOW DO YOU GET TO MONGOLIA?

Mongolia lost to Afghanistan in the last game and extended their winless streak. The team lost three and drew one match in that period.
5:50 PM

HOW DOES AFGHANISTAN ARRIVE?

Afghanistan arrives for the game with a performance in their last match against Mongolia, in which they ended a sequence of nine games without a positive result.
5:45 PM

AFGHANISTAN!

Photo: Disclosure/Afghanistan
Photo: Disclosure/Afghanistan
5:40 PM

5:35 PM

FIFA date

The FIFA Date, also known as the international transfer window, is This is a period designated by FIFA (International Football Federation) during which football teams can transfer players between clubs in different countries. These windows occur several times throughout the year and allow clubs to buy, sell or loan players in accordance with rules set out by FIFA.

During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and the qualifiers for these tournaments .

5:30 PM

ABOUT THE GAME!

Teams that progress face knockout rounds and, eventually, teams that reach the final stages manage to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, which takes place every four years.

These qualifiers are highly competitive as Asia is the only country in the world. It is one of the most populous regions in the world and is home to several talented football teams. Successful teams in the Asian Qualifiers earn places in the World Cup, competing against teams from around the world in the main tournament.

5:25 PM

PLAYOFF GAMES

The Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup are a series of qualifying tournaments that determine which national teams from the Asian and Oceania region (usually countries affiliated to the Asian Football Confederation - AFC) will qualify for the FIFA World Cup, which is held in 2020. the main football tournament in the world.

These qualifiers are held in several phases, starting with a group stage, where teams are divided into groups and play matches against each other. Teams earn points based on their performances and the winners of each group, along with some of the best teams ranked second, advance to subsequent rounds.

5:20 PM

The game will be played at MFF Football Centre

The Mongolia vs Afghanistan game will be played at MFF Football Centre, with a capacity of 5.000 people.
5:15 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers: Mongolia vs Afghanistan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo