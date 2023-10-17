Estonia vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Estonia vs Thailand in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Estonia vs Thailand match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Estonia vs Thailand match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Estonia vs Thailand of October 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where and how Estonia vs Thailand live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Estonia vs Thailand live streaming, it will not be broadcast on Streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Estonia vs Thailand live streaming, it will not be broadcast on Streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Estonian player
Flora's striker, 26-year-old Martin Miller has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Estonian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Flora striker Martin Miller, the attacker will play his thirty-first game in his local league, in the past he played 33 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 11 goals in the Estonian league and 0 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 30 games and with his national team in 3 games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from Thailand
BG Pathum United attacker, 35-year-old Teerasil Dangda has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Thai league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of BG Pathum United, Teerasil Dangda, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 25 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 11 goals in the Thai league and 5 assists, currently has o goals and with his national team in 4 games has 4 goals.
How is DR Thailand doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 2-1 against Lebanon, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Georgia 8 - 0 Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023, International friendlies
Thailand 2 - 2 Iraq, Sept. 10, 2023, International friendlies
Thailand 2 - 1 Lebanon, Sept. 7, 2023, International Friendlies
Hong Kong 0 - 1 Thailand, Jun. 19, 2023, International Friendlies
Chinese Taipei 2 - 2 Thailand, June 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Georgia 8 - 0 Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023, International friendlies
Thailand 2 - 2 Iraq, Sept. 10, 2023, International friendlies
Thailand 2 - 1 Lebanon, Sept. 7, 2023, International Friendlies
Hong Kong 0 - 1 Thailand, Jun. 19, 2023, International Friendlies
Chinese Taipei 2 - 2 Thailand, June 16, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Estonia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Azerbaijan, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Estonia 0 - 2 Azerbaijan, Oct. 13, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Belgium 5 - 0 Estonia, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Estonia 0 - 5 Sweden, Sept. 9, 2023, Euro Qualification
Estonia 0 - 3 Belgium, Jun. 20, 2023, Euro Qualification
Azerbaijan 1 - 1 Estonia, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Estonia 0 - 2 Azerbaijan, Oct. 13, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Belgium 5 - 0 Estonia, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Estonia 0 - 5 Sweden, Sept. 9, 2023, Euro Qualification
Estonia 0 - 3 Belgium, Jun. 20, 2023, Euro Qualification
Azerbaijan 1 - 1 Estonia, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers