Sri Lanka vs Yemen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match

Watch Sri Lanka vs Yemen Live Score Here
GAMES FROM THE LAST FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm
Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm
Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm
Chile x Peru – 9pm
Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile – 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm
Peru x Argentina – 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm
Myanmar x Macau – 9pm
Nepal x Laos – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h
Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am
Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am
Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am
Indonesia x Brunei – 9am
Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am
Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01:45
Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am
Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am
East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am
Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am
Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am
Laos x Nepal – 9am
Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h
Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm
Egypt x Zambia – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm
Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia x Thailand – 1pm
Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm
Sweden x Moldova – 2pm
Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm
Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm
Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm
Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm
13/10 - Friday
Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am
Japan x Canada – 7:35 am
Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am
Malaysia x India – 10am
Iraq x Qatar – 12pm
South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm
New Zealand x Congo – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm
Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm
England x Australia – 3:45 pm
Mali x Uganda – 4pm
Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
10/14 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h
Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h
Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm
United States x Germany – 4pm
10/15 - Sunday
People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm
Algeria x Egypt – 9pm
Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm
Russia x Kenya – 9pm
16/10 - Monday
Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm
Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm
Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm
Angola x Congo – 9pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am
Estonia x Thailand – 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm
Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm
France x Scotland – 4pm
Mexico x Germany – 9pm
United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
Eurocup qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia x Armenia – 1pm
Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm
Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm
Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm
Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm
Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm
Israel x Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus x Norway -15h45
Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm
13/10 - Friday
Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm
Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm
Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm
Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm
Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm
10/14 - Saturday
Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am
Slovenia x Finland – 1pm
Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm
Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm
Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm
Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm
10/15 Sunday
Georgia x Cyprus – 10am
Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm
Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm
Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm
Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm
Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm
Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm
Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm
Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm
Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm
Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm
Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm
Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm
England x Italy – 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland v Slovakia
FIFA date
<p>During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or competitive matches. international events, such as the World Cup and the qualifiers for these tournaments.</p>
ABOUT THE GAME!
These qualifiers are highly competitive as Asia is the only country in the world. It is one of the most populous regions in the world and is home to several talented football teams. Successful teams in the Asian Qualifiers earn places in the World Cup, competing against teams from around the world in the main tournament.
ASIAN KILLING GAMES!
These qualifiers are held in several phases, starting with a group stage, where teams are divided into groups and play matches against each other. Teams earn points based on their performances and the winners of each group, along with some of the best teams ranked second, advance to subsequent rounds.