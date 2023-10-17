Guyana vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Guyana vs Puerto Rico in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guyana vs Puerto Rico match in the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is Guyana vs Puerto Rico match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Guyana vs Puerto Rico of October 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 16:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how Guyana vs Puerto Rico live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Guyana
Chicago Fire II forward, 19-year-old Omari Glasgow has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Chicago Fire II forward, Omari Glasgow, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 22 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the U.S. league and 1 assist, currently has 0 goals in 0 games and with his national team in 3 games has 5 goals.
Watch out for this player from Puerto Rico
Bayamón FC attacker, 28-year-old Gerald Díaz has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Puerto Rican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Bayamón FC attacker, Gerald Díaz, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Puerto Rican league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and 0 assists and with his national team in 3 games he has 5 goals.
How is Puerto Rico doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-6 against Bahamas, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Puerto Rico 1 - 3 Guyana, Oct. 14, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Puerto Rico 5 - 0 Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 6 Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Martinique 2 - 0 Puerto Rico, Jun. 20, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Suriname 0 - 0 Puerto Rico, Jun. 17, 2023, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying
How is Guyana doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 1-5 against Antigua and Barbuda, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Puerto Rico 1 - 3 Guyana, Oct. 14, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Guyana 3 - 2 Bahamas, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Antigua and Barbuda 1 - 5 Guyana, Sep. 9, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Ethiopia 2 - 0 Guyana, Aug. 2, 2023, International Friendlies
Guadeloupe 2 - 0 Guyana, Jun. 20, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the CONCACAF Nations League match between Guyana vs Puerto Rico. The match will take place at St. Peter's Community Center, at 16:00.