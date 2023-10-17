Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Maty Ryan

Don't miss a detail Australia vs New Zealand match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
“Yes, it is. a good start. I wasn't sure what to expect after the season we had, we are one of the only teams in the country that didn't have a break. I was worried that might happen in the first few weeks, but we got those games out of the way and played well. I'm pleased with how we've started, but we still have a long way to go.”

“I'm a very offensive coach. I'm very lucky for the other assistant coach, who is; He's brilliant defensively and when we first got together he said: I'll make sure we're solid, you'll be solid. will guarantee that we will put the ball in the back of the net. Therefore, it is It's a team effort and he loves clean sheets. We have about 20 this year, I attribute a lot of that to him, he wasn't happy at the end of the season because we were scoring goals, we weren't losing many games, but that's a lot of goals in a short period of time and I assign; That's with keeping an eye on the cups, so we were constantly rotating players, managing possible cards, suspensions and players coming back from injuries, certain players, if they were carded in Southern's last game , could ' I lost the Chatham Cup final, so we've had to mix and match over the last few weeks.”

“Sometimes there are also It's a change of mentality on the field because it's already We had won the championship as a player, sometimes you won't win the championship. You can skip tackles and not compromise everything because you know that the work is already done. is It's done and it's done. trying to manage for future games.”

“Getting the first clean sheet in the first round was great because we got back to what we were good at and now I hope that will be the basis of what we do in the future. We are quite solid defensively and I always hope we score a goal at the other end.

"Over the last 12-18 months, I have experienced a lot of things in my football career and my journey. It was incredible, the preparation was incredible, the game was incredible,” said Baccus.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've wanted to play in stadiums like that against opposition like that, and I got the chance to play 90 minutes, and I'm so proud of everyone involved.

"Moving to Scotland was a big deal for me personally. Having a bit of European football under my skin and playing against big teams like Celtic and Rangers definitely helped. Going to the World Cup helped with confidence and getting used to stadiums and noise like that, and I just enjoyed it. I want to improve with each game."

"Since I was a kid, I've always had ambitions to play in the Premier League one day, I think most kids do, or in the top five leagues in the world, and that's still the case. a dream and goal of mine,” he said.

"But you You can't live in the future either - you can't live in the future. You have to live in the moment, so taking each game as it comes, both for the national team and at the club."

"As a player, I always believed in myself. You You have to believe it, otherwise it's impossible. It’s difficult when you’re is coming onto the field to play like that. É Good for you can go toe-to-toe with them and show off your skills."

"It was an incredible feeling. It was a great experience for all of us, playing at Wembley for the first time - at least for most of us," said Baccus.

"Only We want to get stronger with each game, and that was another one in which we showed ourselves, but we didn't get the result."

"A little disappointment, what is it? This is something positive for us because they are a world-class team. We have to give them credit too. It was a moment of a dead ball where maybe we dozed off for a second, but we're going to learn from it as a team, as individual players, and we're going to grow from it."

"We went into every game wanting to win, and after an impressive World Cup, we definitely gained confidence. We grew from that."

"Thereá There are lots of pranks that happen in Scotland when you are here. If you meet for the first time, you either beat each other, you lose to each other,” he said.

"We play against each other three times a season there, so a lot of banter goes on and everyone's a great guy, and we get along well."

"É It's good to travel with these guys too. It makes them feel a little more at ease. They feel at ease when they arrive and know there are some familiar faces there."

Photo: Disclosure/Maty Ryan
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND STAGE!

The Gtech Community Stadium, formerly known as the Amex Stadium due to sponsorship deals, is the home of the Gtech Community Stadium. is a football stadium located in Falmer, on the outskirts of Brighton, England. The stadium is the home of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, which competes in the Premier League, England's top football league.

Opened in 2011, the stadium has a capacity for approximately 30,750 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Premier League. It has been designed to meet modern specifications for safety and comfort for fans, with great facilities including restaurants and hospitality lounges.

The Gtech Community Stadium is a great place to stay. It is known for its modern architecture and extensive use of glass in its construction, providing a unique visual experience for fans. In addition to football matches, the stadium can also be used for other events, such as concerts and conferences.

É It is important to note that the information provided is based on data available until now. September 2021, and there may be further developments related to the stadium.

FIFA date

The FIFA Date, also known as the international transfer window, is This is a period designated by FIFA (International Football Federation) during which football teams can transfer players between clubs in different countries. These windows occur several times throughout the year and allow clubs to buy, sell or loan players in accordance with rules set out by FIFA.

During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and the qualifiers for these tournaments .

ABOUT THE FRIENDLY!

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and improving their skills for the following competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played can take place throughout the season throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world , without field command from the teams that are playing in the specific match.
FRIENDLY

An international friendly is taking place. a football game played between national teams without a competitive significance or official scoring. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups, or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience.
The game will be played at Gtech Community Stadium

The Australia vs New Zealand game will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, with a capacity of 17.250 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Australia vs New Zealand live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
