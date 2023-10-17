Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Here
Speak up, Paul Ifill!
“I'm a very offensive coach. I'm very lucky for the other assistant coach, who is; He's brilliant defensively and when we first got together he said: I'll make sure we're solid, you'll be solid. will guarantee that we will put the ball in the back of the net. Therefore, it is It's a team effort and he loves clean sheets. We have about 20 this year, I attribute a lot of that to him, he wasn't happy at the end of the season because we were scoring goals, we weren't losing many games, but that's a lot of goals in a short period of time and I assign; That's with keeping an eye on the cups, so we were constantly rotating players, managing possible cards, suspensions and players coming back from injuries, certain players, if they were carded in Southern's last game , could ' I lost the Chatham Cup final, so we've had to mix and match over the last few weeks.”
“Sometimes there are also It's a change of mentality on the field because it's already We had won the championship as a player, sometimes you won't win the championship. You can skip tackles and not compromise everything because you know that the work is already done. is It's done and it's done. trying to manage for future games.”
“Getting the first clean sheet in the first round was great because we got back to what we were good at and now I hope that will be the basis of what we do in the future. We are quite solid defensively and I always hope we score a goal at the other end.
Speak up, Keanu Baccus!
"Ever since I was a kid, I've wanted to play in stadiums like that against opposition like that, and I got the chance to play 90 minutes, and I'm so proud of everyone involved.
"Moving to Scotland was a big deal for me personally. Having a bit of European football under my skin and playing against big teams like Celtic and Rangers definitely helped. Going to the World Cup helped with confidence and getting used to stadiums and noise like that, and I just enjoyed it. I want to improve with each game."
"Since I was a kid, I've always had ambitions to play in the Premier League one day, I think most kids do, or in the top five leagues in the world, and that's still the case. a dream and goal of mine,” he said.
"But you You can't live in the future either - you can't live in the future. You have to live in the moment, so taking each game as it comes, both for the national team and at the club."
"As a player, I always believed in myself. You You have to believe it, otherwise it's impossible. It’s difficult when you’re is coming onto the field to play like that. É Good for you can go toe-to-toe with them and show off your skills."
"It was an incredible feeling. It was a great experience for all of us, playing at Wembley for the first time - at least for most of us," said Baccus.
"Only We want to get stronger with each game, and that was another one in which we showed ourselves, but we didn't get the result."
"A little disappointment, what is it? This is something positive for us because they are a world-class team. We have to give them credit too. It was a moment of a dead ball where maybe we dozed off for a second, but we're going to learn from it as a team, as individual players, and we're going to grow from it."
"We went into every game wanting to win, and after an impressive World Cup, we definitely gained confidence. We grew from that."
"Thereá There are lots of pranks that happen in Scotland when you are here. If you meet for the first time, you either beat each other, you lose to each other,” he said.
"We play against each other three times a season there, so a lot of banter goes on and everyone's a great guy, and we get along well."
"É It's good to travel with these guys too. It makes them feel a little more at ease. They feel at ease when they arrive and know there are some familiar faces there."
AUSTRALIA!
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND STAGE!
Opened in 2011, the stadium has a capacity for approximately 30,750 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Premier League. It has been designed to meet modern specifications for safety and comfort for fans, with great facilities including restaurants and hospitality lounges.
The Gtech Community Stadium is a great place to stay. It is known for its modern architecture and extensive use of glass in its construction, providing a unique visual experience for fans. In addition to football matches, the stadium can also be used for other events, such as concerts and conferences.
É It is important to note that the information provided is based on data available until now. September 2021, and there may be further developments related to the stadium.
FIFA DATE GAMES!
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm
Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm
Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm
Chile x Peru – 9pm
Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile – 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm
Peru x Argentina – 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm
Myanmar x Macau – 9pm
Nepal x Laos – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h
Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am
Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am
Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am
Indonesia x Brunei – 9am
Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am
Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01:45
Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am
Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am
East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am
Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am
Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am
Laos x Nepal – 9am
Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h
Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm
Egypt x Zambia – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm
Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia x Thailand – 1pm
Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm
Sweden x Moldova – 2pm
Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm
Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm
Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm
Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm
13/10 - Friday
Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am
Japan x Canada – 7:35 am
Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am
Malaysia x India – 10am
Iraq x Qatar – 12pm
South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm
New Zealand x Congo – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm
Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm
England x Australia – 3:45 pm
Mali x Uganda – 4pm
Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
10/14 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h
Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h
Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm
United States x Germany – 4pm
10/15 - Sunday
People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm
Algeria x Egypt – 9pm
Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm
Russia x Kenya – 9pm
16/10 - Monday
Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm
Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm
Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm
Angola x Congo – 9pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am
Estonia x Thailand – 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm
Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm
France x Scotland – 4pm
Mexico x Germany – 9pm
United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
Eurocup qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia x Armenia – 1pm
Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm
Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm
Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm
Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm
Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm
Israel x Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus x Norway -15h45
Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm
13/10 - Friday
Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm
Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm
Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm
Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm
Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm
10/14 - Saturday
Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am
Slovenia x Finland – 1pm
Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm
Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm
Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm
Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm
10/15 Sunday
Georgia x Cyprus – 10am
Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm
Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm
Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm
Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm
Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm
Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm
Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm
Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm
Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm
Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm
Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm
Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm
England x Italy – 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland v Slovakia
FIFA date
During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and the qualifiers for these tournaments .