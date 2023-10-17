Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands Live Score Here
LAST OF THE YEAR
Cayman Islands
GAMES FROM THE LAST FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm
Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm
Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm
Chile x Peru – 9pm
Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile – 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm
Peru x Argentina – 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm
Myanmar x Macau – 9pm
Nepal x Laos – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h
Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am
Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am
Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am
Indonesia x Brunei – 9am
Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am
Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01:45
Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am
Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am
East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am
Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am
Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am
Laos x Nepal – 9am
Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h
Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm
Egypt x Zambia – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm
Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia x Thailand – 1pm
Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm
Sweden x Moldova – 2pm
Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm
Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm
Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm
Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm
13/10 - Friday
Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am
Japan x Canada – 7:35 am
Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am
Malaysia x India – 10am
Iraq x Qatar – 12pm
South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm
New Zealand x Congo – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm
Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm
England x Australia – 3:45 pm
Mali x Uganda – 4pm
Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
10/14 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h
Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h
Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm
United States x Germany – 4pm
10/15 - Sunday
People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm
Algeria x Egypt – 9pm
Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm
Russia x Kenya – 9pm
16/10 - Monday
Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm
Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm
Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm
Angola x Congo – 9pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am
Estonia x Thailand – 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm
Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm
France x Scotland – 4pm
Mexico x Germany – 9pm
United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
Eurocup qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia x Armenia – 1pm
Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm
Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm
Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm
Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm
Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm
Israel x Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus x Norway -15h45
Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm
13/10 - Friday
Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm
Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm
Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm
Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm
Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm
10/14 - Saturday
Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am
Slovenia x Finland – 1pm
Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm
Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm
Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm
Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm
10/15 Sunday
Georgia x Cyprus – 10am
Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm
Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm
Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm
Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm
Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm
Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm
Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm
Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm
Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm
Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm
Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm
Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm
England x Italy – 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland v Slovakia
INFORMATION!
1. Format: The League of Nations features teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The competition is It is divided into three divisions (League A, League B and League C) based on the strength of the national teams.
2. Promotion and Relegation: Teams have the opportunity to move between divisions based on their performance. The top teams in each League B group can be promoted to the second division. League A, while the last teams in each group from League A can be relegated to League B. Likewise, the best teams from League C can move up to League B, and the last teams can be relegated for their respective regional competitions.
3. Qualification: The League of Nations also serves as a qualification path for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is a qualifying route. It is the main national team competition in the region. Teams can earn qualification for the Gold Cup based on their performance in the Nations League.
4. Games: The Nations League features a series of group stage games, with teams playing against others in their respective leagues. These matches are typically held at various international intervals throughout the year.
5. Finals: The best teams from League A compete in a knockout tournament known as the Nations League Finals. This tournament determines the overall champion of the League of Nations.
6. Inaugural Season: The first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League took place in 2019-2020, with the United States winning the League A finals. The tournament has continued with subsequent editions since then. o.
The CONCACAF Nations League has been seen as a positive development for football in the region, providing more meaningful and competitive games for national teams and giving nations ;es minors an opportunity to improve and potentially qualify for major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.