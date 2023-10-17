Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Don't miss a detail Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
How do you get to the US Virgin Islands?

The American Virgin Islands also won just one point in the two games played. The team occupies third position.
How do you get to the Cayman Islands?

The Cayman Islands arrive at the game with just one point won in the tournament. Currently, it occupies second place in the third division group.
LAST OF THE YEAR

It will be The last international selection break will be in 2023. The next one will be already in 2024. The teams prepare for the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Cayman Islands

INFORMATION!

Here are some important details about the CONCACAF League of Nations:

1. Format: The League of Nations features teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The competition is It is divided into three divisions (League A, League B and League C) based on the strength of the national teams.

2. Promotion and Relegation: Teams have the opportunity to move between divisions based on their performance. The top teams in each League B group can be promoted to the second division. League A, while the last teams in each group from League A can be relegated to League B. Likewise, the best teams from League C can move up to League B, and the last teams can be relegated for their respective regional competitions.

3. Qualification: The League of Nations also serves as a qualification path for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is a qualifying route. It is the main national team competition in the region. Teams can earn qualification for the Gold Cup based on their performance in the Nations League.

4. Games: The Nations League features a series of group stage games, with teams playing against others in their respective leagues. These matches are typically held at various international intervals throughout the year.

5. Finals: The best teams from League A compete in a knockout tournament known as the Nations League Finals. This tournament determines the overall champion of the League of Nations.

6. Inaugural Season: The first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League took place in 2019-2020, with the United States winning the League A finals. The tournament has continued with subsequent editions since then. o.

The CONCACAF Nations League has been seen as a positive development for football in the region, providing more meaningful and competitive games for national teams and giving nations ;es minors an opportunity to improve and potentially qualify for major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.

THE GAME

The CONCACAF League of Nations is an international competition. A men's national team football competition organized by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Associations (CONCACAF). The tournament was created to provide more competitive matches for the region's teams and to replace many of the friendlies traditionally played. It also serves as a qualification path for some teams for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and potentially the FIFA World Cup.
The game will be played atTruman Bodden Sports Complex

The Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands game will be played at TTruman Bodden Sports Complex, with a capacity of 3.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
