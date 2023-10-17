France vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: France Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here France vs Scotland Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the France vs Scotland Live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch France vs Scotland Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Scotland: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game France vs Scotland: Tuesday, October 17, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

19:00 hours

 In UEFA TV

Canada

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

15:00 hours

In Fox Sports.

Mexico

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD

Paraguay

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Star.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Apologize

The French defender Todibo is involved in a controversy, after the minute of silence for those killed by the events happening in Israel and Palestine. The player will start laughing. This is because his laughter was caused by some supposed jokes that fans were telling him.


Todibo: “I didn't want to laugh at the victims. We were in the opposing fans' stands, some of them made jokes at us, nervous laughter arose. "I want to apologize to those who may have felt offended."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Player to watch for France

Kylian Mbappé is the next element with 7 games he has scored 7 goals with PSG. Apart from scoring 2 goals against the Netherlands with a double. The star of the French team will go down in the books of legends, surpassing Michel Platini's mark. Beyond that today Donatello does not shine in Paris, but he does in the national team.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Scotland's player to watch

Scott McTominay is Scotland's watch. With 5 games with Manchester he has had 2 goals, but with the national team he is something else with 6 goals this season prior to the start of the Euro Cup. His good companions were Jhon McGinn with 3 assists and Andrew Robertson with 3 assists.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Record

Scotland and France have met more than 10 times in international friendlies. Because they have played matches with the Euro Cup, World Cup, World Cup and Euro Cup qualification.
Their last friendly match in 2016 was a victory for France by 3 goals to 0. With goals from a still current top scorer from a period striker like Olivier Giroud, who scored a double. From that last friendly only Milan's nine remains.
Scotland's last victory was in 1932 by 3 goals to 1. These teams have not played since 2016, it will be a new beginning for the Scots.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Scotland get there?

The Scots have just lost to the Spanish by 2 goals in the Euro Cup qualification. Which is practically classified, they had a successful campaign with 5 games won and only 1 lost with 15 points. In their last friendly game against England 3 goals to 1. They still have 2 games pending in the qualifying round against Georgia and Norway. Their last victory was against Cyprus on matchday 5 by 3 goals to 0.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

How does France get there?

The French have just beaten the Netherlands by 1 to 2, qualifying for the next Euro Cup. Gibraltar will be their next game of the penultimate round of matchday 9. With Greece it will be the last game of the Euro Cup. This game against Scotland will be a friendly at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium which is Lille's home.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Classifieds

France and Portugal are already qualified for the next Euro Cup in 2024. Where the star of this story on the French side is Kylian Mbappé. Apart from Belgium being on the other side. Scotland will also be invited to the Euros. But the master of France, Donatello, will be the element to follow in this next event.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Friendly France vs Scotland live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo