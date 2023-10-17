France vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here France vs Scotland Live Score
How to watch France vs Scotland Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Scotland: match for the in Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In UEFA TV
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DANZ.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star.
Apologize
Todibo: “I didn't want to laugh at the victims. We were in the opposing fans' stands, some of them made jokes at us, nervous laughter arose. "I want to apologize to those who may have felt offended."
Player to watch for France
Scotland's player to watch
Record
Their last friendly match in 2016 was a victory for France by 3 goals to 0. With goals from a still current top scorer from a period striker like Olivier Giroud, who scored a double. From that last friendly only Milan's nine remains.
Scotland's last victory was in 1932 by 3 goals to 1. These teams have not played since 2016, it will be a new beginning for the Scots.
How does Scotland get there?
How does France get there?