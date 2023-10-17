Japan vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Japan vs Tunisia in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Tunisian player
Ellyes Skhiri, 28-year-old midfielder at Eintracht Frankfurt. In this 2023-24 season, he has played 12 games and scored only one goal. He has 56 caps for his national team with three goals and one assist.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Ao Tanaka, a 25-year-old midfielder who plays for Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga 2, has just scored a brace in his national team's win over Canada. He has six goals in 22 caps for his national team.
How does Tunisia arrive?
The Tunisian national team is coming from a 4-0 defeat against South Korea last Friday in a friendly match. This team played in the Qatar World Cup in which they were able to beat France, runner-up, but failed to advance from the group stage.
How does Japan arrive?
The Japan National Team has now won five consecutive matches. They have not lost since March 28 when they were defeated by Colombia in a friendly match. A team that reached the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar where they lost in this round against Croatia.
Background
A total of five times the two teams have met, with Japan winning on four occasions. Tunisia has won only once. Precisely in the last duel the African team won. It happened in June 2022 in the Kirin Cup Final where Tunisia won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Misaki Park Stadium, located in the city of Kobe. The stadium was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity for 3,0332 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Tunisia will meet in the match corresponding to the friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.