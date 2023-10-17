North Macedonia vs Armenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Macedonia vs Armenia on TV in real time?
When is the North Macedonia vs Armenia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Playing at home, North Macedonia have not lost to Armenia in their last 5 meetings.
Armenia have conceded goals in each of their last 14 games.
North Macedonia win the first half in 22% of their games, Armenia in 33% of their games.
Retrospect:
In their last 12 games, North Macedonia have won 5 times, drawn 3 times and Armenia have won 4 times. The goal difference is 20-17 in favor of North Macedonia.
Armenia
They lost 2-0 to Latvia, who are not a great team in technical terms.
The team also had a tough time qualifying for the European Championship. They are fourth in their group on 7 points, 3 points behind Croatia and Wales.
They have just two games left to turn things around, but we also believe they have little chance of doing so.
Characteristics of North Macedonia
As a result, they gave ground to the Ukrainian team and the game was very dynamic. There were two teams with a good volume of attacks.
But with the defeat, the North Macedonian team may have all but abandoned their chances of qualifying. The team is in fourth place in their group with 7 points, 3 less than Ukraine and Italy, but the Italians still have a game in hand against England away.
North Macedonia
Goals from Sudakov in the 30th minute and Karavaev in the 50th minute decided the game, leaving North Macedonia on seven points (two wins, one draw and three defeats). It was enough to occupy fourth - penultimate - place in Group C, which includes England (13 points), Italy (ten) and Ukraine. In November, they will play Italy (away) and England (home). They must win them and hope for a combination of results that will allow them to gain two positions. This is the only way to secure a place in the European Championship in Germany. This is highly unlikely.
Plan B would be to try to take part in the play-offs via the European Nations League. Twelve teams, who are unsuccessful in qualifying, will have the chance to compete for the three remaining places in the final phase of Euro 2024 depending on their performance in the tournament. The Macedonians, who finished third in Group 4 of League C, the competition's third division, were unable to do so. They finished behind Georgia and Bulgaria, who had already been eliminated in the selection process.
Armenia:
However, they were beaten 2-0. The size of the disaster was compounded by the fact that the Armenians played almost the entire second half with a numerical advantage. They conceded the first goal in the 39th minute through Ikaunieks. In the final phase, Oss was shown the red card after just seven minutes, leaving the hosts with ten.
Armenia couldn't react either. To make matters worse, they conceded a second goal in the 23rd minute. It came from Balodis. They were left with seven points (two wins, one draw and three defeats) in fourth place in the group, which includes Turkey (16 points), who have already qualified, Wales (ten points) and Croatia (ten). In November, they will face Wales (home) and Croatia (away). They also need to win both games to have any hope of qualifying and to overturn their head-to-head disadvantage over the Croats, which is the first tie-breaker.
TIME AND PLACE!
Although they still have hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024, they are very slim. Defeats in the last round have left both Macedonians and Armenians in a very delicate situation in the selection process for the European Championship in Germany. So while the friendly has the short-term chance to test solutions to improve performance for the tournament matches, which are the closest challenges, in the medium term it can be used with the 2023/2024 European Nations League and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in mind. North Macedonia's victory is the SDA's final score for Tuesday's friendly match.
A common problem for the teams from North Macedonia and Armenia is their attacking output. The teams aren't able to create many shots that end in a finish. Especially high-quality moves. So, using the over/under goals market in its extra guess for this Tuesday's friendly match, SDA indicates that the match will have a maximum of two goals scored.
The match is an international friendly. The ball rolls for North Macedonia v Armenia at 10am at the Stadion Blagoj Istatov in Strumica, North Macedonia.
International friendly
Date: October 17, 2023
Time: 10 a.m.
Venue: Stadion Blagoj Istatov, Strumica, North Macedonia
Broadcast: No broadcast