Bhutan vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates: Score, Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in World Cup Qualifiers

Probable Bhutan
Bhutan's probable team for the match is: Gurung, Wangdi, S Dorji, Norbu and Dorji; Namgyel, Chogyel and Wangchuk; D Dorji, Gyeltshen and T Dorji.
Probable Hong Kong
Hong Kong's probable team for the match is: Yapp, Tze Nam, Lilley, Gonçalves Hélio and Chan; Wong, Tan and Chan; Camargo, Udebuluzor and Fernando.
First Leg!
In the first leg of this first qualifying round, Hong Kong won 4-0 at home last Thursday (12), with goals from Udebuluzor (2), Chan and Norbu (own goal).
Last Matches: Hong Kong
Hong Kong, on the other hand, have one loss, one draw and one "win". On June 19, at home, the defeat came 1-0 against Thailand, with a goal from Dangda. The draw was 1-1 with Cambodia on September 7. And the win was over Brunei, by an incredible 10-0.
Last Matches: Bhutan
Aside from the first leg of this clash, Bhutan have one win and two losses coming into the match. On June 25, at home, they lost 4-1 to Lebanon, with goals from Sadek, Al Haj, Bader and Zein, while Gyeltshen added a second. On June 28, at home again, the defeat was 3-1 to Bangladesh, with goals from Morsalin, Jigme (own goal) and Hossain, while Dorji netted. Finally, away from home on September 6, they won 1-0 against Macau.
FIFA
The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers match: Bhutan vs Hong Kong Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.