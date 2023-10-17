Ivory Coast vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ivory Coast vs South Africa match.
How to watch Ivory Coast vs South Africa Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Ivory Coast vs South Africa live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
FIFA - part 2
Probable South Africa
South Africa's probable team for the match is: Williams, Modiba, Xulu, Sibisi and Mako; Mokoena, Mdantsane, Mayo, Zwane and Mthethwa; Foster.
Probable Ivory Coast
The likely Ivorian team for the match is: Y Fofana, Singo, Diomande, Ndicka and Konan; S Fofana, Kessie and Sangaré; Adingra, Haller and Zaha.
Zaha back!
The Ivorian team should see the return of Zaha to the starting line-up. South Africa have no absentees either, with full strength!
Last Matches: South Africa
South Africa come in with one win and two draws. The first was a goalless draw with Namibia on September 9. On the 12th, they won 1-0 against Congo, with Foster scoring. And on Friday (13) it was another goalless draw with Eswatini.
Last Matches: Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast come into the match on the back of one defeat, one win and one draw. On June 17, they lost 3-0 away to Zambia, with goals from Aurier (own goal), Daka and Kangwa. On September 9, at home, Lesotho won 1-0, with a goal from Sangaré. And on Saturday (14), they drew 1-1 with Morocco, with Haller opening the scoring and El Kaabi equalizing.
FIFA - part 1
The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
