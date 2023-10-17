Zambia vs Uganda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Foto: Uganda

12:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Zambia vs Uganda on TV in real time?

Date: October 17, 2023

Time: 11am ET

Venue: Al Hamriya Sports Club stadium in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Broadcast: No broadcast

11:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Zambia-Uganda match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Zambia and Uganda will kick off at 12 noon (Brasília time) at the Al Hamriya Sports Club stadium in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:50 PMan hour ago

Uganda last five games

The last five times they have played officially this season they have recorded 2 wins, no draws and 3 defeats, beating Tanzania and Niger, and losing to Mali, Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Playing as visitors, the Uganda national team have a recent record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats in their last 10 matches.

11:45 PMan hour ago

Zambia in 2023

In total, the Zambian team has played 11 matches in 2023 and has a positive record so far, with 7 convincing victories, as well as a few setbacks in which it has at least managed to show its competitiveness, such as in the most recent match last Thursday (12).
11:40 PMan hour ago

Expect few goals

Uganda's defensive system is the basis of their game. They will have to play with their lines back, allowing Zambia to control the game and eventually provide opportunities for counter-attacks. Using the over/under goals market in its extra guess for this Tuesday's friendly, SDA indicates that the match will have a maximum of two goals scored.
11:35 PMan hour ago

11:30 PMan hour ago

Zambia

For Zambia, this Tuesday's friendly has a double function. Not only does it serve as preparation for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but also for the African Cup of Nations. In November, the team will begin their quest for a place in the USA, Mexico and Canada Cup by facing Congo (home) and Niger (away).

They're in Group E, which also includes Morocco, considered the favorites to take first place, Tanzania and Eritrea. Even if they don't win the group, they have the chance to try for second place. The four best group runners-up will be able to compete in an extra tournament that will allow the winner to take part in the world play-offs in an attempt to become the tenth African representative at the 2026 World Cup. The qualifiers will only resume after the initial rounds in June.

In January, Zambia will take part in the 2023 edition of the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. It has been placed in Group F alongside Morocco, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their opening match, on January 17, will be against the Congolese. On Thursday, October 12, they played a friendly against Egypt. They were beaten 1-0. Fathi scored in the 49th minute.

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Uganda

In the last seven matches it has played, Uganda has left the pitch defeated in five. One of the exceptions in this period was the 2-0 win over Niger in the final qualifying round for the African Cup of Nations. However, it wasn't enough to earn them the right to take part in the final stage of the tournament, which will be held next January in Côte d'Ivoire.

To get there, the team was counting on Tanzania defeating Algeria on their own soil. The Algerians, who had a 100% record, were the favorites going into the match, but they were held to a 0-0 draw. Uganda were therefore out of the running. Uganda then turned its full attention to preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

On Friday, October 13, they played a friendly against Mali. They even managed to put together a block that gave their rivals a hard time. However, they were beaten 1-0. Sinayoko scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute. Uganda will open their participation in Africa's selection process for the 2026 World Cup by facing Guinea and Somalia, both away from home. They are in group G, which also includes Algeria, Botswana and Mozambique.

Uganda
Uganda

 

11:20 PM2 hours ago

11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Zambia-Uganda live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's international friendly time between two teams: Zambia on one side. On the other is Uganda. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
