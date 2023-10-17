Zambia vs Uganda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Zambia vs Uganda on TV in real time?
Uganda last five games
Playing as visitors, the Uganda national team have a recent record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats in their last 10 matches.
Zambia in 2023
Expect few goals
Guess:
Zambia
They're in Group E, which also includes Morocco, considered the favorites to take first place, Tanzania and Eritrea. Even if they don't win the group, they have the chance to try for second place. The four best group runners-up will be able to compete in an extra tournament that will allow the winner to take part in the world play-offs in an attempt to become the tenth African representative at the 2026 World Cup. The qualifiers will only resume after the initial rounds in June.
In January, Zambia will take part in the 2023 edition of the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. It has been placed in Group F alongside Morocco, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their opening match, on January 17, will be against the Congolese. On Thursday, October 12, they played a friendly against Egypt. They were beaten 1-0. Fathi scored in the 49th minute.
Uganda
To get there, the team was counting on Tanzania defeating Algeria on their own soil. The Algerians, who had a 100% record, were the favorites going into the match, but they were held to a 0-0 draw. Uganda were therefore out of the running. Uganda then turned its full attention to preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
On Friday, October 13, they played a friendly against Mali. They even managed to put together a block that gave their rivals a hard time. However, they were beaten 1-0. Sinayoko scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute. Uganda will open their participation in Africa's selection process for the 2026 World Cup by facing Guinea and Somalia, both away from home. They are in group G, which also includes Algeria, Botswana and Mozambique.
TIME AND PLACE!
It's the teams' last match before their debuts in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Africa's selection process for the World Cup will begin in November.
Zambia showed more quality than Uganda during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. It was the most recent official competition they had, although they were in different groups. They managed to qualify for the final phase, while the Ugandans missed out on the chance to qualify in the final round. Zambia's victory is SDA's final score for Tuesday's friendly match in the run-up to Africa's World Cup qualifiers in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The match is an international friendly. The ball rolls for Zambia v Uganda at 12 noon at the Al Hamriya Sports Club stadium in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates.
International friendly
Date: October 17, 2023
Time: 11am ET
Venue: Al Hamriya Sports Club stadium in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Broadcast: No broadcast