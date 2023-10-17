San Marino vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Denmark

Denmark Statement

Kasper Hjulmand spoke to the media ahead of the game: "We've been using Martin as a winger recently and he's playing more and more as a pure striker. There are other players ahead of him in that position. He is a skilful player who we need to keep an eye on and he is sure to put in some great performances this season and get a lot of minutes. Without going any further, he performed at a tremendous level last Monday with his team."

"For me it is important that players play at the highest possible level. I think Martin is better than the Second Division level and he has the opportunity to play at a higher level. It's better to play regularly in the Championship and play 46 games in a season than to sit on the bench and not play games at a Premier League club. So you're not out just because you're playing in the Second Division but I want players to play as many games as possible at the highest possible level. That's the way it always is."

Denmark's final lineup

Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Jorgensen, Stryger; Hojbjerg, Eriksen; Bah, Wind, Olsen; Hojlund.
Last San Marino lineup

Benedettini; Fabbri, Rossi, Lunadei; Battistini, Golinucci, Di Maio, D'Addario, Tosi; Nanni, Berardi.
How is Denmark coming along?

Denmark managed to come out victorious against Kazakhstan three goals to one, the Danish squad will be looking to continue to make it three out of three.

How are San Marino coming in?

San Marino comes to this match after losing three goals to zero against Northern Ireland in a quite complex match for the now locals.
The match San Marino vs Denmark will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle.

The San Marino vs Denmark match will be played at the Olympic Stadium di Serravalle, located in Tallinn, Estonia. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of San Marino vs Denmark, matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle at 12:45 pm.
