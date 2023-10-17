Venezuela vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Stay tuned for the Venezuela vs. Chile live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Chile live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Maturin.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Chile live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports channel.

Venezuela vs Chile can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Venezuela vs Chile match of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Chile match on October 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 15:00 hours

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 19:00 hours

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours 

Nigeria: 08:00 hours

South Africa: 09:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

Chile's Statements

Eduardo Berizzo spoke before this match: "They are a rival that comes from a match that lifts them, a direct rival for us, an important match like the other day, we have to do a good performance and repeat the good things (...) Beyond everything we have in mind and that we worry about the rival, it is important to follow our line, play the ball with criteria and press tightly and defensively continue as in these matches in which they did not cause us anything, that is a rival to support you and grow. We have to think about repeating performances like the ones against Colombia and Peru and keep moving upwards".

"We lost three important players in that sense, but we will try that the replacement is not noticeable, we have to protect ourselves in stopped balls against a high and powerful rival, and we hurt, our stopped ball is an important attacking weapon".

"Venezuela is not the same as before and there is no easy opponent, here the three points are not assured for anyone, in all qualifying matches there is little advantage, no one gets big differences to anyone, the details play an important role, the stopped ball, the matches are solved in one on one, with individual details".

Chile's last line-up

B. Cortés; M. Catalán, G. Medel, G. Maripán, G. Suazo; V Méndez, E. Pulgar, R. Echeverría, D. Valdés, B. Brereton; A. Sánchez.
Last Venezuela lineup

R. Romo; C. Makoun, W. Ángel, Y. Osorio, A. González; D. Machís, Y. Herrera, T. Rincón, S. Sosa; S. Córdova, S. Rondón.
How is Chile doing?

Chile defeated Peru in a great way, putting three points to the sum of the units in search of reaching the top of the general table.
How is Venezuela doing?

Venezuela tied against Brazil in a hard-fought match where both teams went ahead, but only managed to score one goal each, dividing points.

The Venezuela vs Chile match will be played at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin.

The Venezuela vs Chile match will be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín, located in Caracas, Venezuela. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Chile match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín at 3:00 pm.
