Peru vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers

What time is Peru vs Argentina match for conmebol qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Peru vs Argentina of 17th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Peru vs Argentina
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 17, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
October 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
October 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
October 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
Spain
|
October 18, 2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
October 17, 2023
|
20:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 17, 2023
|
21:00
Watch out for this Peruvian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Pedro Aquino Sanchez, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Peru's final lineup:
P. Gallese; M. Trauco, L. Abram, C. Zambrano, A. Corzo; Y. Yotún, P. Aquino; A. Polo, C. González, L. Advíncula; P. Guerrero.
Argentina's last line-up:
D. Martínez; N. Tagliafico, N. Otamendi, C. Romero, N. Molina; E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister, R. De Paul; N. González, J. Álvarez, A. Di María.
Background:
Peru and Argentina have faced each other a total of 53 times (5 Argentine wins, 14 draws, 34 Peruvian wins) where the balance is largely in favor of Argentina. In terms of goals, 105 goals have fallen in favor of Argentina and 45 in favor of Peru. Their last duel dates back to matchday 12 of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where Argentina won by the minimum difference.
About the Stadium:
Peru's National Stadium, officially known as the "Estadio Nacional del Peru", is a major sports venue located in Lima, the capital of Peru. It is located in the district of San Borja and is one of the most emblematic and significant stadiums in the South American country. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 50,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Peru. Throughout its history, the National Stadium has undergone several renovations and improvements to remain a reference venue for sporting and cultural events. In 2011, the stadium was renovated ahead of the Copa America held in Argentina.
Not giving up
For Peru, the outlook is more complicated as the national team seeks to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in a group where the favorites to qualify are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile and some others, however, at the moment, despite not scoring any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Peru has not been able to get any victory that would allow them to start accumulating points, only one draw and two defeats have been accumulated, however, if they were to win this elimination match, they would be back in the fight.
The world champion
In a group where the favorite teams to qualify are almost all the confederation, Argentina is trying to stay at the top of the table, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place of the confederation or at least to have enough points so that mathematically the leader, Brazil, does not take so much distance of advantage since for the current world champion, it is necessary to win everything if or if. After this match, Argentina will get ready to face its next commitment corresponding to the qualifiers.
For a place in the 2026 World Cup
The Conmebol qualifiers are one of those things that leave you glued to the TV. They start with South American teams fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, but as they progress, things get hotter. Games are played with heart and sweat, and every goal is an explosion of joy. The fans are going wild and the players are giving their all on the field. The competition is tough, there are no easy games. The South American teams are strong and talented, and everyone wants a place on the world stage. The matches are exciting and full of surprises. You never know who will win until the referee blows the final whistle. The best thing is that these qualifiers are a true tournament of survival, where only the strongest and most talented make it to the World Cup. The excitement is in every game, every goal and every celebration. It's a thrill ride that keeps us on the edge of our seats and makes us believe in the magic of South American soccer.
Kick-off time
The Peru vs Argentina match will be played at Estadio Nacional, in Lima, Peru. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
