El Salvador vs Martinique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of El Salvador vs Martinique in round 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for El Salvador vs Martinique live in CONCACAF Nations League Matchday 4, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch El Salvador vs Martinique online live in CONCACAF Nations League match day 4
The El Salvador vs Martinique match will not be broadcast on television.
The El Salvador vs Martinique match can be tuned into the CONCACAF channel on Youtube streams.
If you want to watch El Salvador vs Martinique live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
National Stadium Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez
It is the Olympic Stadium of El Salvador, one of the most important in the Central American country, it has a capacity for 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on the 16th of March 1935, it will be the venue for the matches between El Salvador and Martinique in the 4th round of the CONCACAF Nations League, a match where we will surely have a very good entrance with fans who do not abandon their country and their national team.
Other matches on Tuesday
On Monday, in addition to this match between El Salvador and Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas, Guyana vs Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands vs Virgin Islands, Bermuda vs Belize, Panama vs Guatemala and Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago are the matches to be played on Tuesday in round 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is El Salvador vs Martinique match day 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the match El Salvador vs Martinique on 17 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 11:00
Nigeria: 11:00
South Africa: 10:00
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for what will be the last day of the CONCACAF Nations League, a match that promises to have plenty of goals, intensity and excitement.
Background
The record leans towards Martinique, as they have met twice, leaving a record of 2 wins for Martinique, 0 draws and 0 victories for El Salvador, leaving Martinique as a strong favorite to take the 3 points and wait to see if they make it through to the next round.
How does Martinique arrive?
On the other hand, Martinique has a different present as they are fighting for their qualification to the next round, they are in the third position with 7 points and a record of 3 games played, 2 games won and 1 game lost, if they win they would eliminate Guatemala and they would wait for the results of Trinidad and Tobago and Panama to see if they can qualify to the next round, this way the two teams arrive to the 4th round of the CONCACAF Nations League, a match that promises to be very exciting.
How does El Salvador get there?
El Salvador are in last place in group A, going through one of their worst crises in a long time, they have just lost 1-0 against Martinique as visitors and now they will face them again but as home team, a match they will try to win to close the group phase in a calmer way, where they no longer aspire to continue advancing in this CONCACAF Nations League, this is the way the national team of El Salvador arrives to this last match in their fifa date.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the El Salvador vs Martinique match day 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional Jorge "Mágico" González at 19:00.