Panama vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Panama vs Guatemala live corresponding to the CONCACAF 2023 Group Stage, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rommel Fernández Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Panama vs Guatemala online and live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the Panama vs Guatemala match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 21 hours on Star+
Brazil: 22 hours on Star+
Chile: 22 hours on Star+
Colombia: 20 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 20 hours on Star+
US (ET): 21 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 01 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 22 hours on Star+
Peru: 20 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 22 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 21 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Panama's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Orlando Mosquera, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Christian Martínez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Eric Davis, Michael Murillo, Alberto Quintero, Édgar Bárcenas and José Fajardo.
Michael Murillo, a must see player!
The forward from Panama is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at RSC Anderlecht, he will be able to have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in the Jupiler Pro League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way, so far he has 6 goals and 5 assists in 45 games played.
How does Panama get here?
The Panamanian team enters this duel with the aim of entering the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. The Panamanians were part of Group B along with Costa Rica and Martinique, where they finished in first place with 10 points, then of 3 wins and 1 draw. Panama arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Nations League and will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Thomas Christiansen come to this championship with some interesting names, with Alfredo Stephens, Azarias Londoño, Michael Murillo, Yoel Bárcenas and Roderick Miller being the most notable. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Panamanian soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of continental and European soccer, which is why a lot is expected from this team.
Guatemala's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nicholas Hagen, Nicolas Samayoa, José Carlos Pinto, José Ardón, Stheven Robles, Jorge Aparicio, Óscar Castellanos, Oscar Santis, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rubio Rubín and Alejandro Galindo.
Oscar Santis, a must see player!
The Guatemalan striker is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes in the Antigua GFC, he will be able to have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in the Guatemalan First Division for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way with 13 goals and 6 assists in 37 games played.
How does Guatemala arrive?
The Guatemalan team enters this duel with the aim of reaching the next round of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. Those from Guatemala are part of Group A along with Panama, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, Martinique and Curacao, where They are the big favorites to get first place. The Guatemalans arrive as one of the fastest growing teams in recent years and will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Luis Fernando Tena come to this championship with some interesting names, with Oscar Santis, Rubio Rubín, Pedro Altan, Jorge Aparicio, Alejandro Galindo and Nathaniel Mendez being the most notable. The player base already arrives with minutes played in North American soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of soccer on the continent, which is why a lot is expected from this team.
Where's the game?
The Rommel Fernández Stadium located in Panama City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 32,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panama vs Guatemala match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. The match will take place at the Rommel Fernández Stadium, at 9 p.m.