Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match 2023

What time is Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC of 18th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 18, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
October 18, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
October 18, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
October 18, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
October 18, 2023
|
23:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
October 18, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
October 18, 2023
|
21:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
October 18, 2023
|
4:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
October 19, 2023
|
18:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
October 18, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lionel Messi. The current Inter Miami striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Inter Miami's last lineup:
D. Callender; J. Alba, K. Miller, S. Kryvstov, D. Yedlin; B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo; R. Taylor, J. Martinez, L. Messi.
Watch out for this Charlotte FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be; Karol Świderski. The current Charlotte FC striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Charlotte FC's last line-up:
K. Kahlina; J. Uronen, A. Privett, A. Malanda, N. Byrne; K. Vargas, B. Bronico, A. Westwood, K. Jozwiak; E. Copetti, K. Swiderski.
Background:
Inter Miami and Charlotte FC have met on a total of 3 occasions (2 wins for Inter Miami and 1 win for Charlotte) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, it is Martino's men who have the advantage with 7 goals to the opponent's 3. Their last meeting dates back to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup 2023 where Inter Miami thrashed Charlotte FC 4-0.
About the Stadium
Lockhart Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. The stadium was opened in 1959 and originally served as the home of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, a professional soccer team that competed in the North American Soccer League. In 2001, the stadium closed its doors to professional soccer due to financial and infrastructure problems. However, in 2019, a stadium renovation and revitalization plan was announced to bring professional soccer back to the area.
Inter Miami CF is one of the most prominent teams that has been involved in the Lockhart Stadium renovation project, it is planned to be used as a temporary home for Inter Miami CF while a new team-specific stadium is being built in Miami.
Thinking about next season
On the other hand, what seemed to be a nice start to a story that promised a season full of trophies under Leo Messi's command ended in an ending with the phrase "to be continued" in the script of the movie for Inter Miami, since after the injury of their Argentine captain, there were setbacks in the League and Cup, causing the team coached by Tata Martino to be practically eliminated from the fight to enter the MLS playoffs.
Looking for three points
Charlotte FC is ready to prove its worth on the biggest stage and write a new chapter in the history of the city's soccer and the MLS tournament. The fact of visiting the team where Leo Messi, the best player in history for many, plays and having the opportunity to beat him on a legendary pitch such as Lockhart Stadium, makes this match even more attractive for the visitors, who remain in the lower positions of the conference and are in a constant battle to avoid being last in the zone, since their direct rival for the moment is Inter Miami.
The emotions of the MLS
The emotions of the MLS regular season 2023 continue, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight to lift the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 32 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC in what will be a duel between two teams that are in need of points to move up in the overall standings of the Eastern Conference.
Kick-off time
The Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 MLS Match: Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.