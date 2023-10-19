Colon vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/River Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
5:30 AMan hour ago

Watch Colon vs River Plate Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Colon vs River Plate match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:25 AMan hour ago

PROBABLY RIVER PLATE!

Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Ramiro Funes Mori; Milton Casco; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez; Ignacio Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Borja. Coach:Martín Demichelis .
5:20 AMan hour ago

PROBABLY COLON!

Ignacio Chicco; Eric Meza, Paolo Goltz, Facundo Garcés, Emmanuel Mas; Stefano Moreyra, Favio Álvarez; Tomás Galván, Rubén Botta, Damián Batallini; Ramón Ábila. Coach: Néstor Gorosito.
5:15 AMan hour ago

RIVER CALLED UP!

Goalkeepers: Ezequiel Centurión and Lucas Lavagnino.

Defenders: Sebastián Boselli, Ramiro Funes Mori, Héctor David Martínez, Enzo Díaz, Leandro González Pirez, Marcelo Herrera, Emanuel Mammana and Milton Casco.

Midfielders: Santiago Simón, Bruno Zuculini, Matías Kranevitter, Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Nacho Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Gonzalo Pity Martínez and Esequiel Barco.

Forwards: Pablo Solari, Matías Suárez, Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja.

5:10 AMan hour ago

RIVER PLATE!

Photo: Disclosure/River Plate
Photo: Disclosure/River Plate
5:05 AMan hour ago

COLON STAGE AND RIVER PLATE

The Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium, popularly known as "El Cementerio de los Elefantes," is an iconic stadium located in Santa Fe, Argentina. This stadium is the home of Club Atlético Colón, one of the most notable football clubs in the region.

With the capacity to accommodate a large number of spectators, the stadium has a rich history of memorable matches and exciting moments. Its nickname, "El Cementerio de los Elefantes," alludes to the difficulties visiting clubs often face when playing on this field, as if they were elephants trying to navigate a cemetery.

Club Atlético Colón, with its fervent fans, considers this stadium to be a true symbol of pride and identity. For the Santa Fe community, the stadium is more than a venue for football matches; It is a space where residents come together to support their team and share exciting moments.

In addition to hosting football games, the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium is also used for a variety of sporting and cultural events, including concerts and community activities.

In short, the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium is an important landmark in the sporting culture of Santa Fe and the Argentine football scene. With its rich history and deep meaning to fans, it continues to play a vital role in community life and attract fans from across the country.

5:00 AMan hour ago

TO BE CONTINUED

Argentina maintains a promotion and relegation system, with the worst-performing clubs in the first division being relegated to the second division, while the best in the second division win promotion.

The Argentine Championship is also known for having produced many famous football players, such as Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Juan Román Riquelme, among others. Furthermore, Argentine clubs have a history of success in international competitions, such as the Copa Libertadores, where they often compete against the best in South America.

The Argentine Championship is an integral part of the country's sporting culture and has a passionate fan base across the world. It is characterized by intensity, historic rivalries and the quality of football played by its teams, making it one of the most respected and exciting leagues in South America.

4:55 AMan hour ago

THE GAME

The Argentine Championship is a sporting competition that covers several sports, with football being the most prominent among them. With a long history and tradition, Argentine football is known for its passion and quality. The main football league in the country is the "Liga Profesional de Fútbol," formerly called the "Superliga Argentina," where the most renowned clubs, such as Boca Juniors, River Plate and Independiente, compete.

Argentina is home to a wide variety of football clubs, each with its own history and passionate fan base. The most notorious clubs often have intense rivalries, with the Superclásico between Boca Juniors and River Plate being one of the most watched and exciting games in the world.

The Argentine Championship is generally organized in two phases. The first phase consists of a series of "all against all" matches where clubs accumulate points throughout the season. The second phase is a cup tournament, called "Copa de la Liga Profesional," whose draw is influenced by the points accumulated in the first phase.

4:50 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium

The Colon vs River Plate game will be played at Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Argentine Championship: Colon vs River Plate live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo