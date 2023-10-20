Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town match on October 20, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Referee team
Referee: Jarred Gillett.
Key player at Ipswich Town
One of the players to keep in mind in Ipswich Town is Conor Chaplin, the 26-year-old English-born center forward, has played 11 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and five goals, these against; Q P R, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Preston North England.
Key player at Rotherham United
One of the most outstanding players in Rotherham United is Jordan Hugill, the 31 year old center forward born in England, has played 11 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Norwich City, Preston North England and Southampton.
History Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town
In total, the two sides have met 37 times, Ipswich Town dominate the record with 16 wins, there have been eight draws and Rotherham United have won 13 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Ipswich Town with 63 goals to Rotherham United's 49.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Ipswich Town with 63 goals to Rotherham United's 49.
Actuality - Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 11 games, is in the number two position in the standings with 28 points, this was achieved after winning nine games, drawing one and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +12, this after scoring 25 goals and conceding 13.
Ipswich Town 4 - 3 Blackburn Rovers
- Last five games
Ipswich Town 4 - 3 Blackburn Rovers
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Wolves
Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town 3 - 0 Hull City
Ipswich Town 4 - 2 Preston North England
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 11 matches they are in the 23rd position in the standings with six points, this score was achieved after winning one match, drawing three and losing seven, they have also scored 10 goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of -12.
Millwall 3 - 0 Rotherham United
- Last five matches
Millwall 3 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Preston North England
Cardiff City 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Bristol City
Southampton 1 - 1 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town match, valid for matchday 12 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.