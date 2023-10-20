Lusitânia vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Taça de Portugal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Lusitânia vs Benfica match live?
What time is Lusitânia vs Benfica match for Taça de Portugal?
Argentina 12:30 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 12:30 pm: No transmission
Chile 11:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 10:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10:30 am: No transmission
USA 11:30 am ET: No transmission
Spain 5:30 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11:30 am: ENo transmission
Peru 10:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12:30 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11:30 am: No transmission
Cup details
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
We have to distinguish between the two. Some players arrived at the start of the week, others, like Nico [Otamendi], David [Neres] and Trubin, arrived today [Thursday, October 19]. We have to distinguish between them and find the right balance, so as not to overload them and use other players. I think we have a very good team to do it, to change, everything is balanced. Fortunately, the weather is a bit better in the Azores than it is in Lisbon at the moment. We're prepared for a tough cup game.
We have some injured players like Kökcü, Bah and Di María. They're not ready to play tomorrow [Friday], but we hope they'll recover for Tuesday's game [Real Sociedad]. It's an open question. Neres, Otamendi and Trubin arrived today [Thursday] and won't be with the team. That said, we already have to make some changes to the starting eleven. I see this as a great opportunity. In the next three weeks, we'll be playing seven games in all competitions and we need the whole squad. It's a good time for the lesser-used players to show themselves. I like this situation and I'm looking forward to playing a good game.
Motivating players to play soccer is always a special issue, because they love playing soccer and good soccer. Of course, in cup games, when you play against teams from lower divisions, you hope that the players can underestimate their opponents. Maybe that's why there are sometimes surprises in these games. What I expect of my players is that they always respect their opponents and that they always give their all on the pitch. When you wear the Benfica shirt, your duty is to play top soccer and give everything to win the game. That's something I always expect, especially in these kinds of games.
In these situations I always accept what's set, that's what it is. That's the schedule. As I said, playing on Friday afternoon is special, but we also wanted to play earlier so that we could travel back on Friday and be ready for Tuesday [the Champions League match against Real Sociedad]. It's a challenge, but I'm not complaining. I like cup games, I really want to go to the final with my players, so we have to accept this schedule and these games. It would be easier to play a lower division team in Lisbon, but this is part of the Cup. You have to show a good mentality from the start to achieve something special in this competition.
We also looked at our players' games in the national teams. David [Jurásek] is coming back from a difficult injury, it always takes a few games to get back into top shape in terms of fitness, confidence and bonding with his teammates, both at Benfica and with the national team. That's normal. It was great to play the two games with the national team, because every minute helps us and helps him get back to his best. Juan Bernat and David [Jurásek] are both coming back from injury, they need to play, and they've played the last few games here at Benfica. We'll make a decision, but we need both players in top form and we need to develop them. Neither of them is capable of playing at the pace of a game every three days, we need them both and we have to work on them.
First of all, I'm very happy that he stayed this season. It was a clear decision by Benfica and now it's up to the player and the people at the club to talk about it. I know Rafa. He has clear ideas and, if he wants to do something different at the end of his career, he'll make that decision. At the moment, I'm completely focused on this season and on supporting him as best I can so that he has a top season. In the end, he'll make his decision. Here at Benfica, everyone would like him to stay, perhaps until the end of his career, but we also have to respect that a player of his age and with his history at the club is thinking about the future. I spoke to Rafa at the start of pre-season and he's always been very honest with me, but also with himself. We'll see what happens."
Probable lineup for Benfica
Coach: Roger Schmidt.
Speak, Ricardo Pessoa!
Of course, we'd like to have more Azorean players. It's another process that we've been creating here since training.
The sensations this week will be very different from normal. I know what I'm talking about because I've been through it many times. For us to be able to bring this joy to the members and fans of Lusitânia is also a great satisfaction, because it's not just sporting results that count.
Anything is possible in soccer. There are many factors that can affect a sporting result. We want to be competitive, we also want to put ourselves to the test, to be able to show the quality of our players and then we'll see the final result.
The nerves on Friday will still be there. Even though I've already had experience against Sporting, I'll be just as nervous. To be a super Lusitânia and take advantage of any mistakes Benfica might make."
Probable lineup for Lusitânia
Coach: Ricardo Pessoa.
Benfica is the biggest Cup winner
Over the course of 80 editions, only 13 teams have lifted the trophy, with Benfica being the biggest winners with 26 titles.
- 26 Benfica
- 18 Porto
- 17 Sporting
- 5 Boavista
- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal and Belenenses
- 2 Académica
- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora and Desportivo das Aves
