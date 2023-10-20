Vilar de Perdizes vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Taça de Portugal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Vilar de Perdizes vs Porto match live?
What time is Vilar de Perdizes vs Porto match for Taça de Portugal?
Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission
USA 3:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:45 pm:No transmission
Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:45 pm:No transmission
Cup details
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
Whoever has trained during the week is more likely to play.
Am I going to rotate the team or experiment with tactics? That was the first step to not winning. We're concerned with preparing for the game against a team that has fast people up front, two full-backs who attack well, in a system that we know better and better, because most teams are adapting it, which is 3x4x3, defending in 5x4x1, with full-backs who push up.
Raymond, from the Trinidad and Tobago national team, who is arriving at short notice, I don't know if he'll play or not, but he's been the starter, Ouattara who is the full-back on the other side, Mendy up front as the left wing/second striker, who is the top scorer in that division, there's Paulo Costa who is a reference point, a very vertical player, there's Beto Lopez who could be an alternative, there's a kid in midfield, Agos, that's the name on his shirt, a good player and the Colombian Sanchez [known as Freider Tirado] who has been the most used duo, three central midfielders who play well. ... I don't know whether to play Miguel or Palha in goal, Palha has been the starter in the league. I'm saying this to give that seriousness of respect for the opponent".
Probable lineup for Porto
Coach: Sérgio Conceição.
Speak, Vitor Gamito!
And in a game like this, where we're up against a team from the Portuguese Championship and one of the biggest names in national soccer, the players from the less reputable club don't need a morale boost. That's understandable.
I've even had to lower the players' motivation a little, which is at an all-time high, in order to focus on the task in hand. In that sense, these weeks have been just like that. I've told my players that there has to be something left over from this game. The media hype that's happening is because of the opponent's name. We have to enjoy the game, with our feet firmly on the ground, and not let the balloon burst later without anything remaining. That media coverage should also be based on our work and not just the name of FC Porto.
We're an attacking team, we're one of the best attacking teams in Serie A of the Portuguese Championship and we have the top scorer. We work hard to make things happen and never turn our backs on the fight, a hallmark of the Raia warriors.
At the end of the game I'd like to talk to Sérgio Conceição. He's an elite coach who inspires many young coaches who, like me, aspire to become professionals. He's a coach who raises the bar in a way that's almost unattainable. Everyone looks up to him as a leader, from the board of FC Porto's SAD to the cleaning lady.
I'm a young coach with roots in Flavi and I'm playing at home tomorrow. I try to work every day to try to get into the professional leagues. But I know that in order to do that, I have to do my job in the best way possible to take advantage of any window that opens up. We'll be playing in the cathedral of Trás-os-Montes soccer, the Municipal de Chaves, and we're hoping for great support from the whole region of Trás-os-Montes."
Probable lineup for Vilar de Perdizes
Coach: Vitor Gamito.
Dragons rank second among clubs with most titles
Over the course of 80 editions, only 13 teams have lifted the trophy, with Benfica being the biggest winners with 26 titles.
- 26 Benfica
- 18 Porto
- 17 Sporting
- 5 Boavista
- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal and Belenenses
- 2 Académica
- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora and Desportivo das Aves
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!