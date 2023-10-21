FC Juarez vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch FC Juarez vs Pachuca live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
FC Juarez vs Pachuca can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is FC Juarez vs Pachuca matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the FC Juarez vs Pachuca match on October 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
FC Juárez Statements
The Chihuahua team's sporting director, Alberto Valdéz, spoke to the media: "All teams around the world have a performance curve. If we are analytical, in this new administration with 19 new players, we can think that we are on a good path. The sporting results mark many situations, but the team started well, today we are flat, hoping to regain air for the end of the tournament and think about the possibility of getting into the Liguilla".
"It is hard for us because Diego is an important player, he is a player who arrives as a reinforcement to the institution. We know the trajectory that Diego has, he even misses the possibility of being with his National Team during this FIFA Date. We continue with the medical and diagnostic issues, hoping to make the best decision, both for him as a human being and for the sporting aspect, and with the understanding that Diego is an asset to the institution.
"These are rules set by the league, not only in Mexico but also worldwide, they can affect your rhythm, yes, but you can take advantage of it to recover injured players. This FIFA Date is good for us for two reasons, it's our first match in the first division in an international environment, it's important for us to be present as an institution in the natural environment".
Latest Pachuca lineup
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Bryon Castillo, Jorge Berlanga, Marino Hinestroza, Pedro Pedraza, Bryan González, Lucas Di Yorio, Roberto de la Rosa, Erick Sánchez and Miguel Rodríguez.
Last FC Juárez lineup
A. Talavera; L. Rodríguez, J. Manríquez, M. Mosquera, D. Campillo, A. Vukcevic; D. García, C. Oliva; D. Valoyes, A. García, A. Hurtado.
How is Pachuca coming along?
Pachuca come into this match after a draw against Tigres on Matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023, Almada's team will be looking to make it three out of three.
How are FC Juárez coming in?
FC Juárez suffered a resounding defeat against Monterrey by three goals to one in the last matchday before the FIFA break, and will be looking to make it three out of three in this match.
The Juarez vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the FC Juárez vs Pachuca live stream, corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez at 21:00.