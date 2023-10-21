Getafe vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Getafe vs Betis live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Getafe vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Betis live online
The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
Getafe vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Getafe vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Getafe vs Betis matchday 10 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Getafe vs Betis match on October 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:15 hours
Bolivia: 08:15 hours
Brazil: 08:15 hours
Chile: 09:15 hours
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 08:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:15 hours
Japan: 8:15 a.m.
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.
South Africa: 02:15 a.m.
Australia: 02:15 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Argentina: 09:15 hours
Bolivia: 08:15 hours
Brazil: 08:15 hours
Chile: 09:15 hours
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 08:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:15 hours
Japan: 8:15 a.m.
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.
South Africa: 02:15 a.m.
Australia: 02:15 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Betis Statements
Manuel Pellegrini spoke after the 1-1 draw against Alavés: "It was a balanced match, a first half and in the second half we shared possession of the ball and the proximity of the area. In the first half we had two very clear chances, from Ayoze and Rodri, which hit the post. Unfortunately we took the lead and very quickly they equalized with a goal of bad luck, and quite conflicting in terms of the player's position. They decided that he was qualified, but it is quite doubtful. In the second half it was the same, with arrivals from both sides, without danger, and shared dominance. I think it was a fair draw.
"I'm absolutely satisfied, in most of the second half we didn't create chances because Thursday's match was felt. On Thursday it was hot, we finished at almost 10 p.m., and today exactly the same. The Europa League on Thursday is very tiring, that's why you have to have a large squad to be able to make changes. A good part of the changes were for those who had played more on Thursday. In that aspect, the Europa League wears you down, if we can't win, which we tried to do from the first minute, it's also good not to lose because it's difficult to get points against these teams at home".
"I'm absolutely satisfied, in most of the second half we didn't create chances because Thursday's match was felt. On Thursday it was hot, we finished at almost 10 p.m., and today exactly the same. The Europa League on Thursday is very tiring, that's why you have to have a large squad to be able to make changes. A good part of the changes were for those who had played more on Thursday. In that aspect, the Europa League wears you down, if we can't win, which we tried to do from the first minute, it's also good not to lose because it's difficult to get points against these teams at home".
Betis' final lineup
Bravo; Bellerín, Riad, Pezzella, Abner; Guido Rodríguez, Marc Roca; Assane Diao, Isco, Rodri; Ayoze Pérez.
Last Getafe's line-up
David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Djené, Mitrović, Álvarez; Maksimović, Arambarri, Suárez, Carles Aleñá; Jaime Mata, Ünal.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis managed to pull out a 1-1 draw against Alavés, the match was quite close after they had a player sent off, managing to hold on for a draw.
How does Getafe arrive?
Getafe arrives to this duel after a two-goal draw against Celta, a very positive result after losing a player during the match due to an expulsion.
The match Getafe vs Betis will be played at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
The Getafe vs Betis match will be played at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, located in Getafe, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Getafe vs Betis live stream, corresponding to Matchday 10 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Coliseum at 10:15 hrs.