Atlas vs Mazatlan FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

What time is Atlas vs Mazatlan FC match?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Mazatlan FC of 20th October in several countries:
Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward;Ake Loba. The current Mazatlan FC striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all the goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordy Caicedo. The current Atlas striker has been a key player in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Atlas lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; J. M. Zapata, A. Rocha, J. Martínez; A. Solari, J. Caicedo, J. Guzmán.
Mazatlan FC's last lineup:
H. González; L. Olivas, L. Merolla, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colmán, J. Intriago, S. Flores, R. Árciga; L. Amarilla, A. Loba.
Background:
Mazatlan FC and Atlas have faced each other a total of 8 times (3 cañoneras wins, 2 draws, 3 tapatías wins) where the scales are totally balanced. In terms of goals scored, Mazatlan FC is tied with Atlas, with a total of 7 goals on each side. Their last meeting dates back to Day 2 of the Clausura 2023 where Mazatlan FC lost 2-1 to Atlas.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Jalisco is an iconic soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It is one of the most historic and emblematic stadiums in Mexico and has been home to several soccer teams throughout its history. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. Since its opening, it has witnessed numerous important sporting events, including matches of the Mexican national team and international competitions. The stadium has a capacity of around 56,713 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
Getting out of the slump
On the other hand, the Mazatlan FC team must get the three points this matchday to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Mazatlan FC has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points from the last date played in Liga MX, so if they continue like this, their participation in the final stage of the tournament is in danger for the cañoneros.
Red-and-black team seeks top spot
Club Atlas has been showing impressive growth in its performance over the last season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Atlas is determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Mazatlan FC match will be played at Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
