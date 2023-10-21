Puebla vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
What time is Puebla vs Chivas match?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Chivas of 20th October in several countries:

Where To Watch Puebla vs Chivas around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

October 20, 2023

23:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

October 21, 2023

00:00

  

Bolivia

October 20, 2023

22:00

  

Brasil

October 21, 2023

00:00

  

Chile

October 21, 2023

00:00

  

Colombia

October 20, 2023

22:00

  

Ecuador

October 20, 2023

22:00

  

Spain

October 21, 2023

5:00 

  

Mexico

October 20, 2023

21:00

Azteca Deportes

Peru

October 20, 2023

22:00 

  
Watch out for this Chivas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Ricardo Marín. The current Chivas FC striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

Watch out for this Puebla player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Guillermo Martínez. The current Puebla striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Puebla's final lineup:

J. Rodríguez; G. Ferrareis, S. Olmedo, G. Silva, B. Angulo; K. Velasco, P. González, D. de Buen, D. Álvarez; M. Barragán, G. Martínez.
Last Chivas lineup:

J. Rangel; A. Mozo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, A. Mayorga; E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltran; R. Alvarado, V. Guzman, I. Brizuela; R. Marín.
Background:

Chivas and Puebla have met on a total of 43 occasions (11 Puebla wins, 16 draws, 14 Monterrey wins) with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the away side. In terms of goals scored, Chivas has the advantage with 58 goals, followed by Puebla with 50 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023, when Puebla beat Chivas by the minimum score at the Angelópolis.
About the Stadium:

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is an iconic soccer stadium located in the city of Puebla, Mexico. It is home to Club Puebla, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer. The stadium was inaugurated on October 6, 1968 and is named after Cuauhtémoc, the last Aztec emperor. The architectural design was the work of Pedro Ramírez Vázquez. The stadium has a capacity of around 51,700 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico. It has hosted high-level soccer matches and has hosted international events, such as the FIFA World Cup in 1970 and 1986.
They need to revive

On the other hand, the Puebla team must get the three points from this early matchday to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Puebla has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points as the Pueblanos would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from the Angelópolis will fight to not pay the debt of two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
Fighting for the top positions

As is customary in every tournament, the Chivas team is under constant pressure from its fans and outsiders to fight for the title, as well as to reach the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. However, the Chivas Rayados have encountered bumps along the way and although they have not had bad results, the team from the gang is obliged to look to move up positions, take the lead and the championship at the end of the tournament due to the great reinforcements they brought in with the aim of adding one more star to the shield.
The Glorious Liga MX

The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time

The Puebla vs Chivas match will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
