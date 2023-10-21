Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe match on October 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (October 21)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
Assistant Referee 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Assistant Referee 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Fourth official: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Julio Fernandez
Key player at Union de Santa Fe
One of the players to keep in mind in Union de Santa Fe is Gonzalo Morales, the 20 year old Argentinean born center forward has played eight games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored four goals, these against; Racing Club, Estudiantes de la Plata on two occasions and San Lorenzo.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Édinson Cavani, the 36-year-old center forward born in Argentina has played five games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored one goal, this one against Platense.
History Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe
In total, both teams have played against each other 40 times since 1985, Boca Juniors has won 21 times, there have been 12 draws and Union de Santa Fe has won seven times.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 74 goals to Defensa y Justicia's 40.
Actuality - Union de Santa Fe
Union de Santa Fe throughout the Prefesional League 2023 has had a poor performance, because after playing eight games is located in the number eight position in the standings with 11 points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing five and losing one, also has a goal difference of +2, this after scoring seven goals and conceding five.
Newells Old Boys 1 - 1 Union de Santa Fe
- Last five games
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a bad moment talking about the Professional League 2023, because after playing a total of eight games, is located in the 11th position of the standings with seven points, this after winning two games, drawing one and losing five, also has scored 10 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of -1.
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Palmeiras
- Last five matches
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Union de Santa Fe will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atletico Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 58,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe match, valid for date nine of the Professional League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
