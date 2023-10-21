Celta vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Celta vs Atletico Madrid

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celta de Vigo vs Atlético de Madrid as well as the latest information from the Balaídos stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Celta vs Atlético de Madrid?

If you want to watch the Celta vs Atlético de Madrid match, you can follow it on TV through ESPN Deportes, ESPN +

 

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Celta vs Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 3 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Statement by Simeone (Atlético de Madrid coach)

Before traveling to Vigo, the Argentine coach pointed out the strengths of the rival team: "It seems to me that in transition they are a team that does very well. Very fast offensively, with Aspas in the construction and associative and support game, where he is one of the best playing with his back turned and watching people run. And when they have worked down low, they have defended very well and I can imagine that kind of game.

 

He even had words of praise for Celta and their coach, Rafa Benítez: "We are playing against a team that has taken fewer points than they deserve for their work. They have a coach with a lot of hierarchy, with history in world soccer, he knows how to compete".

 

Statement by Rafa Benítez (coach of Celta de Vigo)

Celta Vigo's coach analyzed Atlético de Madrid before facing them and explained the idea to try to beat them: "Atlético is another type of rival, also very strong but with other characteristics. We have to try to have the mentality to compete with anyone and above all to be attentive to those mistakes that penalize us. We have to be more effective in front of goal and defend better".

 

Regarding Aidoo's injury, who had to undergo surgery, he pointed out that "it is unfortunate, the problem of players who go with their national teams and come back injured is constant for years and very difficult to avoid if they keep playing matches and matches".

 

 

Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.

Álvaro Morata has seven goals in nine games for his club. In addition, during this national team break he scored with the Spanish National Team against Scotland. While in LaLiga EA Sports he has not scored since the derby against Real Madrid on September 24.

 

Watch out for this Celta de Vigo player.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is the Galician team's top scorer at the start of the 2023/24 season with three goals in nine games. He has just scored in his last match for Celta. While in this break with the Norwegian national team he has only played 13 minutes in two matches.

 

How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?

They have five consecutive victories and six consecutive matches without losing. They have not lost since September 16, when they lost 3-0 at Valencia. In their last match they won at home against Real Sociedad by 2-1. Right now they are fourth with 19 points, two points behind FC Barcelona, while they are five points behind Real Madrid, who are the current leaders of LaLiga EA Sports.
How is Celta de Vigo coming along?

Celta has five consecutive matches without a win. In their last match they drew 2-2 against Getafe. They have not won since September 1, when they won 2-3 at Almeria. Right now they are in the relegation places in 18th position, with six points. Two points away from the relegation places.
Background

The balance between these two teams is in favor of Atlético de Madrid with a favorable balance for the latter team that has won 78 times, while 28 times Celta de Vigo has won. While 23 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2023, when the red and whites won by the minimum 0-1. The last time in this duel Celta won was in September 2018, precisely in Balaídos where they won by 2-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in the city of Vigo. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and has a capacity for 29,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Celta de Vigo and Atlético de Madrid will meet in the match corresponding to the 10th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Celta de Vigo vs Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.
