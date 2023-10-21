Newcastle vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

The matchday 9 game is approaching and with it the spectacle in the Premier League, will there be a rain of goals? Do not miss a detail of the match Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [21th, october, 2023]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

La última ocasión donde ambas escuadras se vieron las caras fue el 21 de enero, en la temporada 2022-23, encuentro donde igualaron a 0. 
Key player of Crystal Palace

The French player is the key player in the "Las Águilas" attack, retaining the ball, generating dangerous plays and, above all, scoring goals, as he has accumulated a total of 4 goals this season and is the team's leading scorer.
Key player of Newcastle

After a week of scandal over sports betting and athletes, Newcastle will exhaust all possible options to have Sandro Tonali back. After having invested close to 45 million euros for the Italian player, it is expected that he will be able to play this Saturday against Crystal Palace, hoping that his one-year ban can be reversed or, in the best case scenario, that the period of disqualification will be reduced.
Crystal Palace Last Lineup

S. Johnstone; T. Mitchell, M. Guéhi, J. Anderson, N. Clyne; J. Schlupp, W. Huges, J. Riedewald; J. Ayew, J. Mateta and O. Édouard. 

 

Newcastle Last Lineup

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F Schar, J. Lascelles, D. Burn; S. Tonali, S. Longstaff, B. Guimarães; A. Isak, M. Almirón and A. Anderson.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Newcastle vs Crystal Palace will be Tim Robinson; Adrian Holmes will be in charge of the first line; Simon Long will be the second assistant and Keith Stroud will be the fourth official. 

Simon Hooper and James Mainwaring will be in charge of the VAR.

Crystal Palace looks to make a statement

If one thing is certain, it is that "The Eagles" will be looking for a surprise at St James' Park, as the difference between the two teams is only one place in the overall standings, separating them by only one unit. In the previous match, Crystal drew 0-0 against Nottingham Forest, a result that did not go down well with Roy Hodgson's team.

A win would be extremely important, as it would leapfrog their rival and, in case of combinations, could catapult them into the European places, being one of the objectives for the institution.

The 'Magpies' great project

The sporting project of the team led by Eddie Howe has been on the rise in recent seasons. Newcastle has done a great job in the Premier League to be one of the candidates for the title fight. The team is currently outside the European places, however, the difference with the places ahead is not abysmal, as only 7 units separate them from the first (Tottenham).

Today, they can be considered as one of the most stable teams in English football, after playing in the local competition and simultaneously participating in the most important tournament at club level.

The match will be played at the St James’ Park

It is a soccer stadium located in the center of the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in the United Kingdom. 

This enclosure is mythical, since it is one of the fields with more history in England, it has an approximate capacity of 53 thousand spectators. 

It was inaugurated in 1880 and after a little more than 140 years, it is still standing after several improvements and remodeling works. 

It is currently home to Newcastle, one of the most traditional teams in English soccer.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

Interesting match from St James' Park, Newcastle receives Crystal Palace in a match corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Premier League. 

