Preston vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

How and where to watch the Preston vs Millwall match live?
What time is Preston vs Millwall match for Championship?
Argentina 8:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+
Brazil 8:30 am: Star+
Chile 7:30 am: Star+
Colombia 6:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Mexico 6:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+
Peru 6:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+
Speak, Adam Barrett!
The Gaffer left and I was surprised that he decided to leave. It was all very quick and I didn't think about anything other than getting the team right and being as prepared as possible. As I said, I had a lot to try and sort out behind the scenes at the moment to make sure people are in place. Paul Robinson is with me, Kevin Nugent has come up from the Under-21s. There's been a lot to sort out and Preston is our focus.
I'm my own man, I have my own ideas. But obviously it's very, very fast with the games we've got coming up and also the injuries we've got. So we're probably limited in terms of options, so there's not much time to change much and, as I said, we've been very strong ourselves.
So it's a question of going in, preparing the boys and making sure that this sudden shock for everyone is as smooth as possible. The boys have trained really well, which I'm delighted about, and the attitude and application have been excellent, so now it's just about making sure we're preparing and getting ready for a tough game."
Speak, Ryan Lowe!
But the bone has now healed, he's been given the go-ahead to break it and he's certainly done that because he's been like a kid in a candy store all week in training.
Fair play to the fitness department, the physio department and the trainers. The physiotherapists had to look after him physically and mentally, and the fitness coaches had to do the same, but the most important thing is that Ched had to go through a lot and we're pleased that he was available at the weekend.
We had to be careful with him. He's a really solid leader, as we well know, so it will be good to have him around.
We just have to prepare as much as we can and expect the unexpected. Then we'll put the game plan together and hopefully see it through, and what happens will be in terms of any changes in formation or personnel. We know the squad, we know what they do, we know how they play and we expect the same kind of Millwall team that is up front, very aggressive and gets back in front very quickly.
They have a formula that works, so we need to make sure we live up to that."
Championship
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.
The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.
Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
