Brentford vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

How and where to watch the Brentford vs Burnley match live?
What time is Brentford vs Burnley match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+,
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Kompany!
We mentioned Forest away, which was a tough game, and Luton, which was a tough game away. It's important to be good in those games, but in the end you also want to pick up points against the best teams. In those games there were moments that cost us dearly and that's where we have to grow.
I've always said this about the team, I think there's this balance between being able to get results now, but also making sure that in the future we can also get results against the big teams.
Al-Dakhil had to withdraw [from Belgium's international game] because he came off at half-time against Chelsea and couldn't continue. Fortunately the news is quite positive for us, so we have to make a decision by Saturday.
At first we feared the worst. He [Beyer] hasn't come back yet, but we don't think the extension is dramatic. He's progressing well in his rehabilitation. That's why you build a team. The players who don't play want to show what they can do."
Probable lineup for Burnley
Coach: Vincent Kompany.
Speak, Thomas Frank!
Of course we'd love to win in front of our fans tomorrow and that requires a top-level performance from us and them together to move forward. I constantly say to the players that we need to give something to the fans to get something back and I hope there can be synergy where we're just working hard together for the win.
Getting over the line and winning a soccer game. [It's a] great privilege to be part of this fantastic group of players who have been here for the last five years, fantastic staff, good ownership, I really enjoy every day I go to work and they're really good people to work with.
I think Burnley have performed well, they've been unlucky not to have more points than they have so far, I think we've got some very interesting players up front."
Probable lineup for Brentford
Coach: Thomas Frank.
