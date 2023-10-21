Brentford vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Brentford

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Brentford vs Burnley match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Brentford vs Burnley match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Burnley of 21th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, 

Mexico 9 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

9:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Kompany!

"Now we can take the learning from this first period of games and hopefully be good in all the games to come. I'm past the point of reflecting on previous games, I'm stuck on Brentford. We're expecting a very difficult game against a good team.

We mentioned Forest away, which was a tough game, and Luton, which was a tough game away. It's important to be good in those games, but in the end you also want to pick up points against the best teams. In those games there were moments that cost us dearly and that's where we have to grow.

I've always said this about the team, I think there's this balance between being able to get results now, but also making sure that in the future we can also get results against the big teams.

Al-Dakhil had to withdraw [from Belgium's international game] because he came off at half-time against Chelsea and couldn't continue. Fortunately the news is quite positive for us, so we have to make a decision by Saturday. 

At first we feared the worst. He [Beyer] hasn't come back yet, but we don't think the extension is dramatic. He's progressing well in his rehabilitation. That's why you build a team. The players who don't play want to show what they can do."

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Burnley

Trafford; Vitinho, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Taylor; Berge, Cullen, Brownhill; Trésor, Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert. 

Coach: Vincent Kompany.

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Thomas Frank!

"We expect the team to score more goals than the opposition and concede less. We had a bad display against Everton, so I'm confident when we look at the performances [we've had]. Of course I'd love a win, but I'm convinced that if we perform at our best we'll win.

Of course we'd love to win in front of our fans tomorrow and that requires a top-level performance from us and them together to move forward. I constantly say to the players that we need to give something to the fans to get something back and I hope there can be synergy where we're just working hard together for the win.

Getting over the line and winning a soccer game. [It's a] great privilege to be part of this fantastic group of players who have been here for the last five years, fantastic staff, good ownership, I really enjoy every day I go to work and they're really good people to work with.

I think Burnley have performed well, they've been unlucky not to have more points than they have so far, I think we've got some very interesting players up front."

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Brentford

Thomas Strakosha; Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Hickey, Janelt; Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa. 

Coach: Thomas Frank.

 

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Classification

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Clarets

In a delicate situation, Burnley find themselves in the relegation zone, in 18th place, with four points. The Reds also have just one win in the competition and are on a losing streak: four defeats and a draw.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

The Bees

With just one win in the PL, Brentford are on a run of three defeats and two draws. The Bees are in 15th place with seven points.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Brentford vs Burnley live this Saturday (21), at the Gtech Community Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Brentford vs Burnley Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo