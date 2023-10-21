Nice vs Olympique de Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Nice vs Olympique de Marseille match live?
What time is Nice vs Olympique de Marseille match for Ligue 1?
Argentina 4 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star +
Colombia 2 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: Star +
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN SPORTS en EspañolbeIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA
Spain 8 pm: Eurosport Player SpainLaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 2 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3 pm: Star +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: Star +
Speak, Gattuso!
We knew when we got here that we'd have three tough matches. Without the help of the team you can be the best coach in the world if the players don't follow you. I'm talking about the team, all its components, the staff, everyone at the club. If we can improve our attitude, we can improve everything else.
We can expect a similar game to Brighton in Nice. Nice play differently to Le Havre on the ball. Nice have quality players, it's no coincidence that they're unbeaten this season. They have strengths and weaknesses. We must continue to progress, take points in Nice with respect but without fear.
We've added strength work involving the academy. We worked on the defensive line, how to break the lines, the chains on the wings, how to complete actions. I would have liked to have worked on that with the whole team. We tried to transfer the data from the match into training.
I'm always sad when my players make mistakes, but I never point the finger at them, especially in the goalkeeping position. I've always been in soccer, I'm open-minded, I know the life of a player, the day-to-day life of a player. We have to work with seriousness and commitment. A player can have one or two slow days. They know when they're not feeling well. All the players are different, they're a bit like children. I have a boy and a girl and I don't talk to them in the same way.
The experience of working abroad has led me to be like that. I adapt to the culture. When we arrive in a new place with my team, we try to adapt. We're not trying to change the mentality. You become more open by going abroad a lot. I'm not an actor, so when I'm angry it's obvious, but I'll go to a press conference and tell you why. I say things spontaneously, perhaps too much in the past. I don't calculate, I assess the situation and try to find the right words.
We can do it again (a training session open to the media). Modern soccer is changing and our relationship must also evolve. Curiosity is interesting. I'm curious, I'm looking for information. We could even organize a technical-tactical session without a camera, over a coffee or a glass of wine. That's something I'd be happy to do.
One of my former coaches told me: "It's a shame the matches are on Sunday, otherwise it would be the best job in the world."
Amine Harit is a player who should play in the middle. He's got the control that allows him to have numerical superiority, a good vision of the game and there's room for improvement. His physical condition should support him. He has innate technical ability. He has to play in the middle and can become an incredible player.
He's a different player, you might think of Kaká or Rui Costa, but he's unique. He has a first touch on the ball that can kill the game.
The coach must emphasize and be attentive to the players during the session. I never go into the dressing room, nor does my team. It's the players' locker room. For 1h10-1h15, they can accept that. I tried not to talk during one session, the workload dropped by 30%. We watched it on video the next day and then left".
Speak, Pau López!
Since the start of the season I've had the feeling that we're going to have a good season. Everything that's happened has been good because Gattuso arrived. He's put something different into the atmosphere of the group and the club. I'm happy with Gattuso's arrival, as are my teammates. I have confidence in the staff, in their mentality. The coach always has the right words at half-time, at the end of the match he gives us energy. He's very demanding of us, of himself. I'm glad he's here, and so are my friends. I think we'll have a good season thanks to the mentality he gives the group. I hope we can show that in the matches.
Since your arrival there's been more intensity because there are three goalkeeping coaches. It's good, there's no problem between them. It's better for the goalkeepers, we talk a lot. We find the best solution for each training session.
There are good times and bad times. Just like in life. I started the season badly, I didn't play at a good level. I felt better in the last match. At Marseille you have to be 100% all the time, you have to take responsibility when you play badly. I feel the confidence of the club, the coach. I'm following my path. I feel much better. The performance in the last match is better.
Simon and Ruben train well. We have a good relationship, with the staff too. With Jelle (Van Neck), there are four of us training. They're goalkeepers who can play for Marseille. After the season we can get back to that. August was difficult for me, not athletically but individually. I spoke to the president about having more time to myself. I'll share what happened to me later.
It's a good test for us. We're on an upward trajectory. Nice have been there since the start of the season. They're a good team with good players. We've prepared well for the game even with those who returned yesterday and the day before. We should have a very good game.
I played against the Nice goalkeeper, we talked. He deserves the title of "player of the month". I don't read what they say about me. But I understand (the criticism). I'm the one who demands the most of myself. In soccer, you have to accept criticism. It's easy to understand. The most important thing is what you think of yourself. We analyze the games with the staff and work to progress.
Gattuso wants to play with his feet, build from the back. It's similar to Sampaoli, but with more intensity. That changes a bit. It's always better to let the fans come out. We should set an example to everyone by allowing supporters to travel. We can go to Paris with our supporters. We should be able to go to the stadium without any problems, right?
It was the coach's choice (to replace me on penalties). He chose Ruben and we lost. Amine Harit trains every day and feels better every day. He's finding his rhythm again. He'll be even more important in Gattuso's way of playing. He'll really like Gattuso's style.
It's not the same Pau who arrived two years ago and the Pau of today. I feel good here, these are the best years of my career. We'll see if this is the last one or if there will be others. I try to enjoy playing OM".
Speak, Francesco Farioli!
Youcef is a player we all love. An important player, a boy we all care about. But I repeat: as athletes we have many rights, but we also have some duties. The club's press release was very clear. There is a suspension, a legal investigation underway. All this goes beyond the sporting aspect".
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!