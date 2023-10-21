Feyenoord vs Vitesse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs Heerenveen live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Feijenoord Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
USA Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Be careful with this Vitesse player

Marco van Ginkel, the captain, is the player to watch, with 8 games he has scored 3 goals, being the best element in the team's offensive, beyond the fact that his position is not the center forward, but given the lack of elements up front, his work in The midfield has paid off for him to score 3 goals. The former Chelsea, PSV and Milan player has the obligation to save the team that saw him grow as a footballer.
Be careful with this Feyenoord player

This is the player to watch for the local team, Santiago Giménez. The Mexican broke it in this second round of the Eredivisie, with 8 games he has 12 goals and 2 assists. What remains to come in the Champions League because Santi will already be able to have minutes against Lazio in midweek. With the national team he did not have a good time, starting against Germany and missing a clear scoring opportunity.
The baby is placed on the scoring table, sharing a place with Vangelis from AZ and Luuk de Jong from PSV who are behind the baby.

The Champions League is approaching

The most important tournament for the Pueblo team is being a great priority. They currently have 3 points from that victory against Celtic, Lazio is above them with 4 points, Feyenoord needs that victory against the Italians to take part in the group and be the best second, because Atleti dominates the group by a difference minimum for the goals scored with Lazio. In this next game on Wednesday, Santiago Giménez may already be in the starting lineup, after being in the first 2 games due to expulsion in the last Europa League against Roma.
How does the Vitesse arrive?

The rival does not enjoy the same privileges as Feyenoord, because they are 11th in the table with 7 points, adding 5 losses, 1 draw and 2 victories, with 6 goals for and 11 against. The relegation spots look complicated and unlikely at the moment. But Utrecht has the minimum points with 3. But to go to that danger zone they are with a difference of 2 points compared to Ajax with 5. Their last game was won against NEC 3 to 1.
How does Feyenoord arrive?

The town's team has just won its last league game against Zwolle by 2 goals to 0. In the Champions League they have lost against Atleti by 3 goals to 2, being one of the best games of that day. Apart from the fact that Feyenoord is enjoying a good moment, remaining undefeated, they have already lost points after 2 draws, but they have not lost. After 8 games, they have 6 wins and 2 draws with 28 goals for and 6 against. Twente, AZ and PSV are the rivals to beat this season, this game against Vitesse will be very helpful to reach 23 points and hope that one of the top teams stumbles and loses their place.
Furthermore, it will be a difficult day for Feyenoord since the Champions League returns, a tournament where they are giving an important priority to reach the next group stage. Their next rival will be Lazio at home, after visiting Twente on Sunday, a difficult schedule to get 6 points in the league and 3 in the Champions League.

The Stadium

Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with a capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, will be the venue for this game of the 22nd round of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Eredivisie Match Feyenoord vs Vitesse

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
