Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Bayern Munich

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AM36 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:25 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich of 21th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:30 pm: Star +

Bolivia 12:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball

Chile 12:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 11:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 11:30 am: EStar +

USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 4:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 11:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12:30 pm: Star +

Peru 11:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 1:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 12:30 pm: Star +

12:20 AMan hour ago
12:15 AMan hour ago

Speak, Tuchel!

"We need to wait a bit with Joshua Kimmich. He trained for the first time yesterday. It's going to be tight. Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamcano and Raphaël Guerreiro are out. Everyone else can train. Leon Goretzka is still doubtful. 

We have Manu back in training. That's excellent news. We're very proud of him. We decided with him yesterday that Sven Ulreich will be in goal against Mainz and probably against Galatasaray to give him more training. He's trained very well. But despite all the joy, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves.

Leon has a knock. It will be about how he deals with the pain.

I'm pleased with the clear statement the club has made. It was important that the club and Jan-Christian Dreesen made the statement because the issue goes far beyond sport. I've obviously spoken to Nouz (Mazraoui). A locker room is always a place where you work towards a common goal peacefully, amicably and with camaraderie. I have great confidence in the team, in the impact of the dressing room. We know that you can overcome difficult circumstances together.

It's hard for me to put myself in his shoes. We're trying to be there for him. We don't have a healing world in the dressing room, but it does have a healing effect. We need to ask Daniel (Peretz) how he's doing. It's a very delicate subject, especially for Daniel, whose family has been directly affected. We'll take care of him.

Mainz love the underdog role. They've cultivated it. It's a strength of theirs, especially at times when things aren't going well. It's something we have to face up to. We were in good form, we had one of our best games against Freiburg. Now we've had an international break and we trained again for the first time with the whole team today, but the situations are different. I'm pleased that we're playing at this time. It's not just about how we play, but also how we play physically. We expect a lot of long balls, a lot of fighting for second balls. I'm well aware of what's to come.

We're planning with Matthijs de Ligt and Minjae Kim as defenders. Matthijs has returned to full training and is ready. He accepted the offer to train with the reserves. As the reserves train with us, he (Boateng) took part in training. His behavior is exemplary and he's at a very good sporting level."

12:10 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Ulreich; Laimer, De Ligt, Kim, Davies;Kimmich, Goretzka. Sané, Musiala, Coman; Kane.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel has the following absentees: Buchmann (thigh), Gnabry (fractured arm), Guerreiro (thigh), Upamecano (posterior thigh muscle).
12:00 AMan hour ago
Mainz 05
11:55 PMan hour ago

Speak, Bo Svensson!

We don't just need to draw on the experiences of 2021, but we can look at the history of the club. We've had to go through some difficult phases, including myself as a player. Logical thinking, staying together, putting our strengths at the forefront are the things that are important. Nobody is going to take us from zero to 100. Everyone at the club, the team, the coach, the board, the fans - we especially need them - have to be together more than ever. Over the last two years it's been easy to cheer and pat each other on the back. Now comes the test of character for everyone. Now it's clear what kind of stuff you're made of. If there's a headwind - we've proved that many times and want to do it again - then that's the only way forward.

Josuha Guilavogui has made strides physically and is one of the eleven starting candidates. And on the other hand, captain Silvan Widmer is training fully, so we don't take that into account. The last week has been very strenuous for him, but he's coping well with the stress. That's positive, but he's been sidelined for more than four months. 

We can only try to overcome it together as a group. Maybe he won't make it in the end. It will be enough, but we'll make it as difficult as possible for them with our fans supporting us."

11:50 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Mainz

Zentner; Van den Berg, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci ; Gruda, Lee; Ajorque.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Mainz 05's situation

Bo Svensson will be without Burkardt (knee), El Ghazi (suspended), Hanche-Olsen (ankle), Mwene (knee), Weiper (posterior thigh muscle), while Leitsch (knee) and Onisiwo (muscle) are doubts for the match.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Bavarians

Bayern Munich are in third place with 17 points, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians are on a run of three wins and two draws.
11:35 PM2 hours ago

The 5

Mainz 05 are in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with just two points. The 5s have yet to win in the competition and have six defeats and five draws.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (21), at the Mewa Arena at 12:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo