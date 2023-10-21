Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 1:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 12:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball
Chile 12:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 11:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 11:30 am: EStar +
USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 4:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 11:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12:30 pm: Star +
Peru 11:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 1:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 12:30 pm: Star +
Speak, Tuchel!
We have Manu back in training. That's excellent news. We're very proud of him. We decided with him yesterday that Sven Ulreich will be in goal against Mainz and probably against Galatasaray to give him more training. He's trained very well. But despite all the joy, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves.
Leon has a knock. It will be about how he deals with the pain.
I'm pleased with the clear statement the club has made. It was important that the club and Jan-Christian Dreesen made the statement because the issue goes far beyond sport. I've obviously spoken to Nouz (Mazraoui). A locker room is always a place where you work towards a common goal peacefully, amicably and with camaraderie. I have great confidence in the team, in the impact of the dressing room. We know that you can overcome difficult circumstances together.
It's hard for me to put myself in his shoes. We're trying to be there for him. We don't have a healing world in the dressing room, but it does have a healing effect. We need to ask Daniel (Peretz) how he's doing. It's a very delicate subject, especially for Daniel, whose family has been directly affected. We'll take care of him.
Mainz love the underdog role. They've cultivated it. It's a strength of theirs, especially at times when things aren't going well. It's something we have to face up to. We were in good form, we had one of our best games against Freiburg. Now we've had an international break and we trained again for the first time with the whole team today, but the situations are different. I'm pleased that we're playing at this time. It's not just about how we play, but also how we play physically. We expect a lot of long balls, a lot of fighting for second balls. I'm well aware of what's to come.
We're planning with Matthijs de Ligt and Minjae Kim as defenders. Matthijs has returned to full training and is ready. He accepted the offer to train with the reserves. As the reserves train with us, he (Boateng) took part in training. His behavior is exemplary and he's at a very good sporting level."
Probable lineup for Bayern
Bayern's situation
Speak, Bo Svensson!
Josuha Guilavogui has made strides physically and is one of the eleven starting candidates. And on the other hand, captain Silvan Widmer is training fully, so we don't take that into account. The last week has been very strenuous for him, but he's coping well with the stress. That's positive, but he's been sidelined for more than four months.
We can only try to overcome it together as a group. Maybe he won't make it in the end. It will be enough, but we'll make it as difficult as possible for them with our fans supporting us."
