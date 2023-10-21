Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Bournemouth's probable line-up

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi and Kerkez; Lewis Cook and Rothwell; Brooks, Sinisterra and Billing (Christie); Solanke
Wolverhampton's probable line-up

José Sá; Kilman, Dawson and Toti; Doherty, João Gomes, Bellegarde and Ait-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Hwang and Matheus Cunha
Solanke:

A natural goalscorer, Solanke has already scored three goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League. He's therefore the main highlight of this game, which he could decide at any moment with his goals.
Bournemouth slightly favored

Playing at home and chasing their first Premier League win, Bournemouth are slightly favored to win this game against Wolverhampton. They have their best players Solanke and Billing who are an important part of the team to get this result. A win for the Cherries is the best guess on the money line markets.
Wolves:

Wolverhampton were also in the relegation zone. However, by scoring points in the last three games, they have moved away from the 'bottom three'. The most significant of these results was the surprising victory over Manchester City, until then leaders and owners of a 100% record in the Premier League. They won 2-1 at home. Naturally, it was a point outside the curve.

Their reality is to accumulate hard-earned points in an attempt to stay out of the Z3. That's what happened in the 1-1 draw with Luton at home, and in the most recent meeting with Aston Villa, this time at the Molineux Stadium, where the score was repeated. With eight points (two wins, two draws and four defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the table.

The advantage over Burnley, eighteenth - antepenultimate - placed and the first team in the Premier League's relegation zone, is in the region of four points. As visitors, Wolverhampton played for 12 points and returned home with four (one win, one draw and two defeats). They scored four goals and had their defense breached on five occasions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's winless streak this season is not absolute. They have won twice. Their triumphs, however, have come in the FA League Cup and against Second Division clubs. They beat Swansea (away) and Stoke (home). This allowed them to advance to the last 16. They face Liverpool on November 1st.

Their biggest problem has been in the Premier League, where they have been unable to achieve results that would allow them to stay out of the relegation zone, which is their primary objective. After investing in the signing of Spaniard Andoni Iraola, which signaled an attempt to install a more flashy, possession-based and aggressive style of play, he has failed in this mission.

In their last two matches, they haven't even scored a goal and their exposed defense has been easily breached. They were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal at home and 3-0 by Everton in Liverpool. With three points (three draws and five defeats), they sit nineteenth - penultimate - in the Premier League table. One point below Luton, in seventeenth place and the first club out of the relegation zone. On the road, they have taken 12 points and won two (two draws and two defeats). It has scored one goal and conceded seven.

The match between Bournemouth and Wolverhampton is valid for matchday 9 of the Premier League 2023/24. 

Bournemouth return to the field still without a win in the Premier League, with five defeats and three draws so far. As a result, the Cherries are in second-to-last place, but if they win here they can get out of the zone if there is a good combination of results. Coach Andoni Iraola has six certain injury absentees: defenders Kelly and Mepham, full-back Fredericks and midfielders Tyler Adams, Scott and Marcondes. Meanwhile, Billing left the Denmark game in pain and is doubtful. If he can't play, Scotland's Christie will take over the number 10 position.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton return from the date-Fifa with three games unbeaten in the Premier League, having beaten Manchester City two games ago. The run of form is good, and the Wolves will be looking to further improve their results in order to climb the table. For this away game, coach Gary O'Neil has two absentees through suspension: right-back Semedo and midfielder Lemina. Left-back Hugo Bueno is injured, leaving his place for Ait-Nouri.

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton meet this Saturday (21) in England for the eighth round of the Premier League 2023/24. At the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, the two teams clash and you can follow everything live on Star+ from 10am ET.

Welcome to the Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Wolverhampton on one side. On the other is Bournemouth. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
