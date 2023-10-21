Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Bournemouth v Wolverhampton match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Bournemouth's probable line-up
Wolverhampton's probable line-up
Bournemouth slightly favored
Their reality is to accumulate hard-earned points in an attempt to stay out of the Z3. That's what happened in the 1-1 draw with Luton at home, and in the most recent meeting with Aston Villa, this time at the Molineux Stadium, where the score was repeated. With eight points (two wins, two draws and four defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the table.
The advantage over Burnley, eighteenth - antepenultimate - placed and the first team in the Premier League's relegation zone, is in the region of four points. As visitors, Wolverhampton played for 12 points and returned home with four (one win, one draw and two defeats). They scored four goals and had their defense breached on five occasions.
Bournemouth
Their biggest problem has been in the Premier League, where they have been unable to achieve results that would allow them to stay out of the relegation zone, which is their primary objective. After investing in the signing of Spaniard Andoni Iraola, which signaled an attempt to install a more flashy, possession-based and aggressive style of play, he has failed in this mission.
In their last two matches, they haven't even scored a goal and their exposed defense has been easily breached. They were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal at home and 3-0 by Everton in Liverpool. With three points (three draws and five defeats), they sit nineteenth - penultimate - in the Premier League table. One point below Luton, in seventeenth place and the first club out of the relegation zone. On the road, they have taken 12 points and won two (two draws and two defeats). It has scored one goal and conceded seven.
TIME AND PLACE!
Bournemouth return to the field still without a win in the Premier League, with five defeats and three draws so far. As a result, the Cherries are in second-to-last place, but if they win here they can get out of the zone if there is a good combination of results. Coach Andoni Iraola has six certain injury absentees: defenders Kelly and Mepham, full-back Fredericks and midfielders Tyler Adams, Scott and Marcondes. Meanwhile, Billing left the Denmark game in pain and is doubtful. If he can't play, Scotland's Christie will take over the number 10 position.
On the other hand, Wolverhampton return from the date-Fifa with three games unbeaten in the Premier League, having beaten Manchester City two games ago. The run of form is good, and the Wolves will be looking to further improve their results in order to climb the table. For this away game, coach Gary O'Neil has two absentees through suspension: right-back Semedo and midfielder Lemina. Left-back Hugo Bueno is injured, leaving his place for Ait-Nouri.
Bournemouth v Wolverhampton meet this Saturday (21) in England for the eighth round of the Premier League 2023/24. At the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, the two teams clash and you can follow everything live on Star+ from 10am ET.
Premier League
Date: October 21, 2023
Time: 10am ET
Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).