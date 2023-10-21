Hellas Verona vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Hellas Verona vs Napoli Live Score Here
Speak, Marco Baroni!
"Napoli is great. It's a very difficult team to face. We will have to do our best, both individually and as a team; We cannot do it any other way. Then we will see the final answer in the field."
"Perhaps having you with us this week is a little early. In the last few games we missed him and Doig, who are key players for us, but these games are also an opportunity for the players who will play in their place."< /p>
"Djuric rested this week, is he? You will be doing well and will be ready. available. I believe there is There's a chance we have both Doig and Dawidowicz available, but we'll see today. Cabal and Hien still have little chance of being available, but if they are not available tomorrow, they will be in the next game. Everyone else in the group is ready. well, although the players who played for the national teams are a little tired; we'll see. I read that we are one of the few teams that have always made all available substitutions: that's why. just to highlight how important the players who come in are to me, not just the starters, we saw that too at Frosinone."
"We are walking towards the sea. stability in some choices. We still need to combine the characteristics of our attackers well, the team needs to create through game construction, and we are working on that. That's what we saw in Frosinone: the team entered the area 47 times, while in the previous game we entered the opponent's area 22 times; We are working on it and we need to improve. Against Napoli, our focus should be on how to score goals, not how to avoid conceding goals."
"Jokes & agrave; On the other hand, I have the greatest confidence in my players, because I see them train weekly. I see something positive in difficulties, and that's what makes me happy. What gives me? hope. Only through this can we overcome adversity, but we are not the only team facing challenges."
"We will have to make decisions about them, because they have had a busy week. They couldn't enjoy a single day off, they played two matches and then returned to Verona. They will be part of the game, but we'll see in what capacity."
Speak up, Rudi Garcia!
"I assume my responsibilities because I never hid, but I expected a more collaborative attitude from the media. I will reflect on this aspect, but now what matters is; win in Verona."
"Not only Victor will be participating in the event. absent, but also Anguissa. However, I don’t complain about absences in general, as it’s not a problem. productive; Furthermore, I have a vast squad with three strikers, so I can choose several solutions."
"Simeone and Raspadori have different characteristics, but they are excellent as strikers. They can play alternately or even play together. together. Situations that will certainly occur in the next cycle of games."
"In midfield, we have fewer options, but Cajuste was a targeted acquisition to be used in several positions and could be used in a variety of positions. effectively replace Anguissa."
"It will be It's a difficult game, because in Verona it's a difficult game. It's always difficult to impose yourself, but it's easy. a game that we need to win, where we will have to be good with and without the ball. We will have to demonstrate technique and also physics. We are ready and determined to make a great performance."
"I don't believe that everything needs to be changed; there is many positive aspects to preserve. We need to take care of some situations, work in the field and also mentally to grow. We must have many solutions, both in the mind and in the legs, as was planned in the retreat."
"I have seen the right state of mind in the last few days; the motivations we have within us we need to channel them on the field."
"Except for Victor, the others are fine, a little tired, but available. Until Olivera, who arrived last, is waiting. in good condition."
"Yes, he returned to the group, recovered and now needs to gain minutes on the field. I'm pleased with what Natan and Ostigard demonstrated, and both can eventually be used alongside Amir."
"I emphasize that I am bitter about the result against Fiorentina, but personally I am focused on the future and the next consecutive games."
"Besides the Club, many fans encouraged me and stopped me on the street, conveying words of affection. This gave me serenity, and I thank the supporters for the warmth they showed me."
NAPOLI!
INFORMATION
The trophy awarded to the Serie A champion is called "Scudetto". The term "Scudetto" means "small shield" and it is It is a symbol of honor for the champion club.
The Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also known as San Siro, in Milan, is one of the best stadiums in the world. shared by rival clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. É It is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Known for its impressive architecture.
Great players such as Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti have spent their entire careers at a single club, demonstrating a rare devotion in a world where frequent transfers are rare. ;the common.
Serie A is It is one of the most watched football leagues in the world, with a passionate global fan base. Serie A games are broadcast in many countries.
THE TOP
AC Milan is This is another extremely successful club in Serie A, with a rich history of titles. They had a highly successful period in the 1980s and 1990s and continue to be a competitive force in the league.
Inter, also known as Internazionale, has won several Serie A TIM titles over the years. They also had a notable period of success in the 2000s and 2010s.
Genoa is It is one of the oldest clubs in Italy and won several Italian champion titles in its first decades of existence.
Torino FC is This is another club with a respectable history in Serie A TIM, with several titles won.
THE TOURNAMENT
Serie A is It is known for its tactical football, strong defensive teams and competitive games. It has a reputation for producing top-class defenders and goalkeepers.
Serie A has a rich history of hosting some of the greatest football players of all time, including Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti and many others.
Serie A has a large global following, and its games are broadcast in many countries around the world. She has a solid fan base, both in Italy and internationally.