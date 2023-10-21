Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
FOREST!
Speak, Murillo!
"We don't understand God's plans. When we least expect it, we are thinking about one thing and God provides us with something even greater than we could imagine.
"I'm very happy, I feel great, I was very well received by the boys, they were incredible. Despite being here for a long time, just two and a half months, already I feel at home.
"I am very satisfied with everything that is going on. happening and I'm grateful to the head coach and Nottingham Forest for believing in my potential and my football.
"Now it's time time to work hard and do my best."
"We always say that Brazilian compatriots abroad are like family, and that has been my experience here.
"They helped me a lot when I arrived, especially Felipe, who also played for Corinthians and occupies the same position as me, he has helped me a lot. How is he? He is a more experienced player and has played for different clubs, he gives me advice on what I need to do, he helps me a lot on the field.
"Danilo and Andrey are a little younger, they're my age, so we had fun. Wherever Brazilians go, we are fun, always laughing and joking. We have so much fun together and we really are like a family.
"For example, when I arrived, I couldn't move into my house, the apartment where I am now. Danilo called me and said 'stay at my house, you know? is family, you is I'm a great guy and we get along really well, come stay at my house, that communication really helps.
"Brazilians have big hearts, they are good people and what can I say about them? Felipe, Danilo and Andrey are great people. They are like my family outside of Brazil. I haven't known them for a long time. It took a long time, but they proved to be good, trustworthy people with big hearts.
"I hope this connection we have continues and that we remain friends if anyone moves in the future. É It's a great relationship, we have lunch together too, we can't be without our Brazilian food, we miss it a lot. Sometimes we have lunch at Danilo's house or we have a barbecue together.
"É It's a very good relationship."
"I had a conversation with one of the members of the technical committee today and he asked me how I felt about the club, about the club, and how I felt about it. team and even where we could get to.
"I told him that with the players we have, if we can bring all these players together and everyone plays together, complementing each other and helping each other, giving each other their best, we can achieve great things. ."
"In Brazil, we know English clubs well, as we follow the Premier League.
"We know that there is no easy games in the Premier League, it's easy. like the Brazilian Championship, there is no Easy games, even those between bigger and smaller clubs have always been difficult matches.
"É That's why I believe it is It is the biggest league in the world, the strongest and most competitive, as there are teams with different formations and styles, and it is the biggest league in the world. difficult.
"I believe it's about working hard, the head coach will inform us. About the Luton team, how they play, how they get on the ball, marking them.
"Regardless of the opponent, we always have to be prepared for anything."
Speak, Andersen!
"He's here. a little bit ahead of schedule, which is important. It's a huge credit to Gabe, the entire team, the medical team and the sports science team, who have put in a lot of time, effort and work, together with Gabe, to get him into this position. "Now," said Edwards.
"He is This is someone we will have to manage, so people shouldn't expect too much too soon in terms of minutes. But he is He was a very important player for us, fundamental to the success we had, and I will never forget that. He played a huge role in promoting the club, so I'm really happy to have him back."
"He brings quality, it's the best. a very good football player,” added Edwards. "He is He is a brilliant person, he has a lot of experience at this level and I think he brings with him a lot of professionalism, someone who knows the level, is a great candidate. He is excellent in the environment, has an impeccable attitude in training and knows how things work - he brings many qualities to us.
"Now we have to make sure we do the right things. He is a very fit, naturally fit person takes care of himself. There's a difference between being in shape and being ready to play, so we've got to get that right because hopefully he'll have a big impact for us."
CURIOSITIES!
The first goal in Premier League history was scored by Sheffield United's Brian Deane in a match against Manchester United on 15 August 1992.
The race for the closest Premier League title is yet to come. The most recorded event occurred in the 2011-2012 season, when Manchester City won the championship in injury time of the last game of the season, surpassing Manchester United on goal difference.
Only one club in the history of the Premier League has managed an undefeated season, Arsenal in the 2003-2004 season, led by manager Arséne Wenger and nicknamed "The Invincibles".
Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer share the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season, with 34 goals each, in the 1993-1994 season. Some of the Premier League stadiums are well-known worldwide, such as Old Trafford (Manchester United), Anfield (Liverpool), Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) and the Emirates Stadium (Arsenal).
FORMAT!
Each club faces all 19 other clubs twice throughout the season, once at home and once away. This is determined by the number of points achieved during the season. In case of a tie on points, the goal difference is equal to used as a tiebreaker, followed by the number of goals scored.
The top four clubs in the overall standings qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while clubs finishing fifth and sixth qualify for the UEFA Europa League.
The three clubs with the lowest points in the season are relegated to the EFL Championship, the second division of English football. On the other hand, the two best clubs in the Championship and the winner of the promotion playoffs gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The creation of the Premier League was driven by several factors, including the search for greater financial and commercial control, the possibility of negotiating TV broadcasting rights in a more profitable way and the desire to attract international talent to English football.
The inaugural season of the Premier League took place in the 1992-1993 season and featured 22 clubs. Manchester United was the first champion. Development: The Premier League has grown in popularity rapidly, attracting some of the best players and coaches in the world. It has become one of the most watched leagues globally.
During the 1990s and 2000s, Manchester United, under the command of Sir Alex Ferguson, dominated the Premier League, winning multiple titles.
The Premier League is It is broadcast in over 200 countries and has a significant international fan base. It attracts players from around the world and generates substantial revenue through sponsorship deals and broadcasting rights.