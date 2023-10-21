Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC live, as well as the latest information from Britannia Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC match live on TV and online?
The Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC?
This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC match on October 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Sunderland AFC
One of the players to keep in mind in Sunderland AFC is Jake Clarke, the 22-year-old center forward born in England, has played 11 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he has one assist and seven goals, these against; Preston North England, Southampton, Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers twice and Sheffield Wednesday twice.
Key player at Stoke City
One of the most outstanding players in Stoke City is Andre Vidigal, the 22-year-old Portuguese-born center forward, has played five games in the actuality edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Watford FC and Hull City.
History Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC
In total, the two teams have met 150 times, Sunderland AFC dominates the record with 65 wins, there have been 37 draws and Sunderland AFC have won 48 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sunderland AFC with 207 goals to Sunderland AFC's 164.
Actuality - Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 11 matches, it is in the number four position in the standings with 19 points, this after winning six matches, drawing one and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +8, this after scoring 20 goals and conceding 12.
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 3 Sunderland AFC
- Last five matches
Sunderland AFC 0 - 1 Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 3 Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC 2 - 0 Watford FC
Sunderland AFC 0 - 4 Middlesbrough
Actuality - Stoke City
Stoke City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 11 matches they are in the 21st position in the standings with 10 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing one and losing seven, they have also scored 11 goals and conceded 17, for a goal difference of -6.
Stoke City 1 - 3 Hull City
- Last five matches
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Stoke City
Bristol City 2 - 3 Stoke City
Stoke City 0 - 1 Southampton
Leicester City 2 - 0 Stoke City
The match will be played at the Britannia Stadium
The match between Stoke City and Sunderland AFC will take place at the Britannia Stadium in the city of Stoke on Trent (England), the stadium is where Stoke City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Stoke City vs Sunderland AFC match, valid for matchday 12 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
