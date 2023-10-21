Sheffield United vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United Live Score Here
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!
I don't want it to be seen as just the armband and everything that comes with that role, I want more than that. There are more than it seems from Monday to Friday than on a Saturday afternoon."
Speak, Erik ten Hag!
"That's it. This is very good news, is it? Of course. É It's disappointing that Casemiro was injured, but it's not surprising. so serious.
I am sure and confident that he will be happy. You’ll be back for the next games, then it’s time. a very short warning. The good news is; that Sofyan Amrabat is available."
Victor Lindelof is You'll be well to play after the terrible incident involving Sweden during the week.
Scandinavia's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Belgium in Brussels has been canceled following a terrorist attack in the city that claimed the lives of two Swedish fans.
"He handled it well and, it's true. Of course, it is. "They are exhausted after this experience because they didn't sleep all night," said Ten Hag.
"They then came back, but only yesterday, he returned to training and dealt with the situation. Our thoughts are, once again, with Victor and the victims and their families, but we are looking forward to the game and Victor is looking forward to the game. with energy and ready to play."
"George is here. approaching, Ozzy is back training with us this week. [We have] one or two coming back, which is great. good," said Heckingbottom.
"I'd like to think so... George maybe not, Ozzy maybe. We are short on players, so even if there is a chance for the bench in the last 15 minutes and it won't hurt them, we will use them."
