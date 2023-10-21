Manchester City vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Manchester City vs Brighton in Premier League Match day 9.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Manchester City vs Brighton live on Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton online live on Premier League match day 9 2023
Manchester City vs Brighton will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester City vs Brighton can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 9 will be referee Robert Jones, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion, and make no mistakes so that the two teams can play their best game that has two of the strongest teams in the English League this season.
Others games tomorrow
In addition to this match between Manchester City and Brighton, Liverpool vs Everton, Bournemouth vs Wolves, Brentford vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, Nottingham vs Luton, Chelsea vs Arsenal and Sheffield vs Manchester United are the matches that will open tomorrow's Premier League match day 9, matches that have a great expectation to have great teams of world football in action looking to continue climbing in the general table of the competition such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.
What time is Manchester City vs Brighton match day 9 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester City vs Brighton match on 21 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00
Bolivia: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
Chile: 11:00
Colombia: 11:00 am
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 05:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so this Saturday they will be able to count on their stars for this 9th Premier League match day, without a doubt we can expect a very exciting game tomorrow.
Background
The record leans heavily towards Manchester City as they have met on 13 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for Manchester City, one draw and two victories for Brighton, so tomorrow the home side will be favorites to take all three points on another Premier League match day.
How does Brighton get there?
On the other hand, the Brighton team comes from a valuable draw against Liverpool with a score of 2-2, a match that was very exciting and with a Brighton team that is giving a great tournament in the English League, they are in 6th position with 16 points and a record of 5 games won, a draw and 2 defeats, if they win they could climb to the third position depending on some results, this way the two teams arrive to the 9th round of the Premier League, a match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Manchester City fare?
Manchester City before the international date, comes from losing 1-0 against Arsenal, a match that they suffered a lot and failed to recover in the match, in the overall table of the Premier League are in third place with 18 points and a record of 6 games won, 0 draws and 2 defeats, will seek to get out of the bad streak and return with victory to continue fighting for the overall leadership in one of the most important tournaments in the world, winning tomorrow could be in first place depending on some results.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Manchester City vs Brighton, match day 9 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the City of Manchester Stadium at 08:00.