Goal and Highlights: Blackburn 1-0 Cardiff in Championship

END OF MATCH
Rankin-Costello's goal sees Blackburn beat Cardiff at home by the narrowest of margins!
42'
Yellow for Hyam, for a foul in the attacking area.
35'
Tanner got his shot away just inside the box, sending the ball into the right corner, but Wahlstedt parried it away!
33'
Substitutions for both teams. At Blackburn, Rankin-Costello came on for Travis. At Cardiff, Ralls came on for Colwill.
24'
Yellow for Collins, for a strong foul. And in the next move Robinson, who had just come on, hit a fierce shot from outside the area, but Wahlstedt parried it away!
21'
Substitutions for both teams. For Blackburn, Sigurdsson came off and Ennis came on. At Cardiff, Wintle, Ugbo and Bowler came off for Tanner, Meite and Robinson.
8' GOAL FOR BLACKBURN
Rankin-Costello received Dolan's pass between the defenders and got in a powerful shot to open the scoring!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With no goals but plenty of missed chances, Blackburn and Cardiff go into the break level!
44'
Dolan was flicked on by Pickering and got his shot away just inside the box, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
37'
Szmodic received the pass on the right and shot wide.
33'
Yellow for Dolan, for a strong foul.
27'
Rankin-Costello received Brittain's cross and shot hard, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
24'
Sigurdsson managed to get a shot off from the right side of the box, but sent it wide. The next time Szmodics shot from distance, the ball sailed over the goal.
10'
Bowler shot hard from outside the area and sent the ball over the goal.
HERE WE GO
The players are already on the pitch and the ball is rolling for the match!
Cardiff lined-up!
Blackburn lined-up!
Retrospect
There have been 77 games between Cardiff and Blackburn in history, with 29 wins for Blackburn, 26 for Cardiff and 22 draws. Blackburn have met Cardiff 38 times at home, with 22 wins, 11 draws and five defeats.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, McGuinnes and Collins; Wintle, Siopis and Ralls; Tanner, Ugbo and Grant.
Probable Blackburn
Blackburn's probable team for the match is: Wahlstedt; Hill, Carter, Hyam and Pickering; Rankin-Costello, Tronstad and Sigurdsson; Markanday, Dolan and Szmodics.
Injuries
For Blackburn, Barring is out injured. Cardiff's Ramsey is out injured.
Championship
Blackburn are in 17th place with 13 points, one below Middlesbrough and two behind Swansea, Coventry, Bristol and Millwall, as well as two above Plymouth and Huddersfield. Cardiff are in eighth place with 17 points, level with Norwich, Hull City and Southampton, as well as one above West Brom, one below Birmingham and two below Sunderland and Leeds.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff come into the match with one win, one loss and one draw from their last games. On September 30, at home, they won 2-0 against Rotherham, with goals from Etete and Perry Ng. On October 3, the defeat came 2-0 away to Middlesbrough, with goals from Jones and Latte Lath. And the draw on Saturday (7) at home was 1-1, with McGuinness opening the scoring and Bayo equalizing.
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn come into the match with one win and two defeats in their last games. On October 1st, at home, they lost 4-1 to Leicester, with goals from Fase, Vardy, Iheanacho and Dewsbury-Hall, while Szmodics scored a late winner. On the fourth, away to Coventry, the defeat was 1-0, with a goal from Wright. And on Saturday (7), away from home, they won 4-0 against QPR, with goals from Dolan, Sigurdsson (2) and Szmodics.
