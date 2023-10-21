Torino vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Internazionale

1:00 AM5 minutes ago

Follow here Torino vs Inter Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Inter Serie A match.
12:55 AM10 minutes ago

What time is the Torino vs Inter match for Serie A Match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Torino vs Inter of October 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
 
12:50 AM15 minutes ago

Internazionale's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
12:45 AM20 minutes ago

Torino's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perr Schuurs, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Mërgim Vojvoda, Raoul Bellanova, Antonio Sanabria, Yann Karamoh and Nikola Vlasic.
12:40 AM25 minutes ago

Internazionale players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Internazionale's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Torino. Argentine player Lautaro Martínez (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
12:35 AM30 minutes ago

Internazionale in the tournament

Internazionale had a good start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in second position in the general table after 6 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 19 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Internazionale's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 7, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Bologna at the Giuseppe Meazza, and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
12:30 AM35 minutes ago

Players to watch from Torino

The next three players are considered key to Torino's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Internazionale. The Paraguayan player Antonio Sanabria (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nikola Vlasic (#16) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal Saturday.
12:25 AM40 minutes ago

Torino in the tournament

The Turin football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) poorly. They are in fourteenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost, achieving 9 points. . Torino seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on October 7, 2023, it ended in a 2-0 defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
12:20 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The Olimpico Grande Torino is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 27,958 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 19, 1933 and is currently the home of the Torino Football Club of Serie A.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A Match: Torino vs Inter!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
