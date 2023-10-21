Torino vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Torino vs Inter Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Inter Serie A match.
What time is the Torino vs Inter match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Torino vs Inter of October 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Internazionale's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Torino's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perr Schuurs, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Mërgim Vojvoda, Raoul Bellanova, Antonio Sanabria, Yann Karamoh and Nikola Vlasic.
Internazionale players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Internazionale's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Torino. Argentine player Lautaro Martínez (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Internazionale in the tournament
Internazionale had a good start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in second position in the general table after 6 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 19 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Internazionale's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 7, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Bologna at the Giuseppe Meazza, and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Torino
The next three players are considered key to Torino's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Internazionale. The Paraguayan player Antonio Sanabria (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nikola Vlasic (#16) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal Saturday.
Torino in the tournament
The Turin football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) poorly. They are in fourteenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost, achieving 9 points. . Torino seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on October 7, 2023, it ended in a 2-0 defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Olimpico Grande Torino is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 27,958 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 19, 1933 and is currently the home of the Torino Football Club of Serie A.