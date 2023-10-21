PSG vs Strasbourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Strasbourg live corresponding to Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Parc des Princes. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Strasbourg online and live in Ligue 1 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the PSG vs Strasbourg match in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Strasbourglast lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Philipp Köhn, Denis Zakaria, Soungoutou Magassa, Wilfried Singo, Mohamed Camara, Youssouf Fofana, Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin and Takumi Minamino.
Lebo Mothiba, player to watch!
The Strasbourg striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The South African begins a new Ligue 1 season after a good last season. That season, Mothiba arrived as a reinforcement in the winter market and managed to contribute 6 goals and 2 assists in 19 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Strasbourg arrive?
Strasbourg starts its preseason looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made big moves, but the board has been able to react in time and have made up for several losses with great players and put together a competitive squad with Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Karol File, Habib Diarra, Kevin Gameiro and Angelo. Strasbourg will continue looking for more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all the competitions in which it participates. Last season, the team finished in fifteenth place in Ligue 1, managing to avoid relegation.
Last lineup for PSG!
This is the team's latest lineup: Brice Samba, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Gradit, Andy Diouf, Salis Abdul Samed, Deiver Machado, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Florian Sotoca, Angelo Fulgini, Adrien Thomasson.
Kylian Mbappé, player to follow!
The PSG striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new Ligue 1 season after a good last season, where he was one of the team's top scorers. That season, Mbappé contributed 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does PSG get here?
Paris Saint-Germain starts its season looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made big moves, among the casualties those of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and have made up for these losses with great players, Ousmane Dembelé, Lucas Hernández, Marco Asensio arrived and Manuel Ugarte. PSG will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in first place in Ligue 1 becoming the champion. The French failed to qualify for the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich, later, they fell in the round of 16 of the French Cup against Marseille, considering the international season as a failure. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and be able to fight for a place among the best in the Champions League. At the moment the team is in eleventh position in Ligue 1 with 15 points after 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.
Where's the game?
The Parc des Princes located in the city of Paris will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 50,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSG vs Strasbourg match, corresponding to the matchday 9 of Ligue 1 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Parc des Princes, at 11 am.