Sassuolo vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for more information on Sassuolo vs Lazio
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sassuolo vs Lazio as well as the latest information from the MAPEI Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Sassuolo vs Lazio?
If you want to watch Sassuolo vs Lazio live on TV, it will be available on CBS Sports and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sassuolo vs Lazio in Serie A TIM?
This is the kick-off time for Sassuolo vs Lazio in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM
Key player - Lazio
Valentin Castellanos is the key player of the Roman team of Lazio, the Argentine ex New York City and Girona FC, has arrived in the Roman capital after a good season in Spain. So far he has played 7 games in Serie A, has one goal and one assist.
Key Player - Sassuolo
Domenico Berardi, the Italian international has 7 appearances in the season with Sassuolo, has scored 5 goals and provided one assist in this course.
Lazio, with an irregular season, hopes to climb the table
The team from the Italian capital, Lazio has 10 points and occupies the thirteenth position in the season, with three wins, one draw and four defeats, has scored 10 goals and conceded 12 in the season.
Sassuolo, hopes to climb up the standings
At home, Sassuolo with 10 points occupies the twelfth place in Serie A TIM, has three wins, one draw and four defeats, has scored 12 goals and conceded 14 goals.
Calcio continues
This time we will have the match between Sassuolo and Lazio, another match of one of the most exciting leagues in European soccer. Two teams located very close in the table, but with the aim of climbing to the top of the table. For now, two very evenly matched teams from the Italian Calcio. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The MAPEI Stadium will be the venue for this match. It is a soccer stadium located in the city of Reggio Emilia, in the province of Reggio Emilia, Italy. The venue was inaugurated in 1995, has a permitted capacity of 29,546 seats, but for safety reasons the capacity is limited to 20,084 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Sassuolo vs Lazio, matchday 9 of the Serie A TIM. The match will take place at the Mapei Stadium, at 2:45 pm.