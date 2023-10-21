Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Luton Town returns from the international break with a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in Premier League action.

The Hatters suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur as Mickey van de Ven scored the only goal of the match early in the second half for ten-man Spurs, who saw Yves Bissouma sent off on the stroke of halftime.

Forest are winless in their last five since a shock win at Chelsea last month although they have picked up draws in their last two matches, a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace their latest result.

Victory for the Reds could see them move into the top half of the table while Luton, currently sitting 17th, would ease their relegation fears a bit should they pick up all three points.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Gonzalo Montiel suffered a calf injury during Argentina's World Cup qualifying win over Peru with manager Steve Cooper learning to wait for the extent of the injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Nuno Tavares (both groin), Danilo (hamstring), Ola Aina (muscle injury), Felipe and backup goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (both knee) are all out.

Serge Aurier picked up a groin strain against Crystal Palace and is also expected to be sidelined.

Luton Town

Defender Mads Andersen is facing a lengthy spell out after sustaining a hamstring injury after coming off injured against Tottenham before the international break.

Gabriel Osho will be available for selection for the first time this season as he has worked his way back from a knee problem.

Amari'i Bell (thigh) remains unavailable while Jordan Clark, Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) and Dan Potts (ankle/foot) are all working their way toward returning.

The club's newest signing, Andros Townsend, is expected to feature for the first time since joining on a short-term contract.

Predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Toffolo, Murillo, Boly, Williams; Domínguez, Mangala, Sangaré; Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Gibbs-White

Luton Town: Kaminski; Doughty, Burke, Lockyer, Kaboré; Ogbene, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Brown; Morris, Adebayo

Ones to watch

Murillo (Nottingham Forest)

Had a banger of a performance against Palace and was nearly rewarded with a goal after making a scintillating run. Is developing a solid partnership with Willy Boly in the heart of the Forest defense.

Photo: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town)

The former Rotherham man is becoming the main source of creativity as he commands the game from his spot in midfield. His exceptional pace is troubling for any defense and he will be a handful for the Forest defense.

Photo: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Previous meetings

Luton are unbeaten in their last four against Forest but the two sides have never met in the Premier League era with their last matchup occurring two seasons ago in the EFL Championship.

In April 2022, Kai Naismith converted from the penalty spot eight minutes from halftime after Jack Colback was whistled for a handball trying to block a cross from James Bree.

The Hatters played the final 13 minutes with ten men as Sonny Bradley was shown a second yellow card after fouling Sam Surridge.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage so free highlights through the Sky Sports website and app will be available following the conclusion of the match.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.