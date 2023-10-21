Bradford City vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham travel to the University of Bradford Stadium to face an in-form Bradford City side in EFL League Two action.

The Dragons overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Salford City 3-2 last weekend, Elliot Lee, Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies all finding the back of the net with Davies netting the match-winner.

Phil Parkinson's men are up to fifth in League Two as they face a Bradford side looking to make it four wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Since relieving manager Mark Hughes earlier this month following a poor start to the season that saw the Bantams win three of their first 11 matches, caretaker player-manager Kevin McDonald has overseen a complete reversal of form.

A league win over Swindon was followed by another victory over Grimsby in the EFL Cup and they made it a hat-trick of victories with a 1-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon thanks to a second-half strike from Emmanuel Odasebe.

Team news

Bradford City

Emmanuel Osadebe, who started in the Carabao Cup second round victory against Wrexham, is back in the starting lineup

Ash Taylor makes his return to league action, after appearing in the EFL Trophy opener against Grimsby Town, but Matty Platt is out as he serves a one-match suspension.

Adam Wilson makes way for while Ciaran Kelly and Clarke Oduor return to the bench for this afternoon’s game.

Wrexham

Ryan Tunnicliffe comes in for Aaron Hayden at center-back while Ryan Barnett returns from suspension to replace Aaron James.

Steven Fletcher makes his first start for the Dragons as he takes the place of Elliot Lee to partner Paul Mullin in attack.

Jordan Davies returns from injury and is expected to be named as a substitute.

Predicted lineups

Bradford City: Lewis; Ridehalgh, Stubbs, Taylor, Halliday; Gilliead, Smallwood; Pointon, Walker, Osadebe; Cook

Wrexham: Okonkwo; McClean, O'Connor, O'Connell, Tunnicliffe, Barnett; Forde, Lee, Evans, Jones; Mullin, Fletcher

Ones to watch

Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford City)

The Bantams' front man is in good form, having scored in the wins over Grimsby and Wimbledon and found the back of the net the last time these two sides met.

Steven Fletcher (Wrexham)

A player with a proven track record at the higher reaches of the English game, Fletcher brings impeccable quality to the Dragons as well as the ability to play several positions.

Previous meetings

Bradford and Wrexham met in the second round of the Carabao Cup in late August with the Bantams coming out on top in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of play.

Tyler Smith opened the scoring after just three minutes, beating Mark Howard from the penalty spot after Aaron Hayden fouled Jamie Walker.

Will Boyle headed the Dragons level in the 72nd minute and the match would head to extra time where neither team scored, necessitating a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Luke Young shot wide while Bradford scored on their first four through Matt Derbyshire, Richie Smallwood, Adam Wilson, and Brad Halliday.

After converting their next three, Wrexham were level when Howard saved from Dan Oyegoke but Harry Lewis stopped James Jones to send the Bantams through.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage but fans in the UK can follow all of the action via the Wrexham iFollow channel.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.