Columbus Crew 2 host Austin FC II for the MLS Next Pro Cup

In 2017 former Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt sought to end the Columbus Crew franchise and move the team to Austin, Texas. #SavetheCrew was born. Precourt was dead set on ripping the club and the academy from the beautiful city of Columbus, Ohio. With clear outrage, fans expressed disgust towards Precourt. Since the birth of MLS, the City of Columbus has always been a club of first. In 2019, new faces took over the reins of ownership The Columbus Crew. Precourt left was booted out of Columbus, and The Haslam's, Edward's families along with H.W. Johnson took control of the club, and a new era of Crew soccer began. To through the proverbial "salt " into Precourt's wounds in 2020, the Crew won MLS cup championship. December of 2021MLS announced they would be starting a second league to help develop players into pros. MLS Next Pro was born. Going into the unknown, Columbus Crew 2 GM Cory Wray and coach Laurant Courtois did not know what to expect out of the league and talent. Crew 2 set the bar high for the league by finishing first in a lot of categories. Fast-forward to October 8th, 2022, all the hard work of the Crew fans that paved the way for the club paid off as Columbus Crew 2 won the inaugural MLS Next Pro Cup by defeating St. Louis City 2 by the score of 4-1. In 2023 Columbus Crew 2 better known as the Capybaras, set out to defend their title against a growing league.

Throughout the season the young Capybaras experienced growing pains. This season they had to replace golden boot winner Jacen Russell-Rowe, right wing back Mo Farsi, Defender Phillip Quinton, and keeper Patrick Schulte. Now enters the Columbus Crew Academy. Head coach Laurant Courtois and Crew 2 GM Cory Wray had a tough task ahead of them. Evaluating the talent in the Crew Academy, they found the replacements. Crew 2 brought up stars such as Taha Habroune, Cole Mrowka, Gio De Libera, Mataeo Bunbury, Patrick Bohui, Diego Almeida, and others. With these young stars, they were able to be developed and lead the Capys into the 2023 MLS Next Pro playoffs.

Entering the Playoffs, the Capys came into the playoffs this year as the number 3 seed. This season MLS Next Pro changed up the playoff format. Since adding 8 teams this past off season, MLS Next Pro came out with choose your opponent in the playoffs for the first two rounds.

For their first pick of the 2023 Next Pro playoffs, GM Cory Wray selected Orlando City B. Prior to the playoff match, Orlando City B laid it on Crew 2 by a score of 4-1. The Capys looked to seek revenge against Orlando and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Moving on to the next round, number 1 seed Crown Legacy selected Crew 2. The Capys headed down to Charlotte to take on Crown Legacy where no team in the league has beaten Crown Legacy all season. Coach of Crown Legacy was asked about why chose Crew 2, "To be the best you have to beat the best and we want to take on the reigning champs". With a trip to the Eastern conference championship game on the line Crew 2 won 1-0 and continued their title defense.

Next stop, New England Revs II. For back-to back years, Crew 2 has played in the Eastern conference championship game. Going up against a tough defensive team in New England, Crew went toe-to-toe. As the seconds ticked away in stoppage time, the Capys came up big and defeated New England 1-0 to earn their second Eastern Conference Championship.

Now a date with destiny has arrived. On Sunday, Crew 2 will host Austin FC II for the MLS Next Pro Cup. It almost feels like a fairy tale come true. Playing for a championship against the former owner of the club that wanted to dismantle the academy and the club and to host his new team seems surreal. On Sunday the Capys look to capture their second championship and start a dynasty. All the stars of the Capys will be there to prove that Columbus Crew as a club is a " Club of first".

Kickoff is set for 5pm on Sunday at Lower.com Field. catch the game on MLS season pass on Apple TV