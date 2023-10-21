Charlotte vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLS Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Charlotte vs Inter Miami live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Charlotte vs Inter Miami live corresponding to Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Bank of America Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami online and live in MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the Charlotte vs Inter Miami match in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Inter Miami lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Callender, Kryvtsov, Miller, Avilés, Alba, Yedlin, Busquets, Farías, Ruiz, Martínez and Messi.
Lionel Messi, a must see player!
The Inter Miami forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as the forward who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 5 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Messi should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Josef Martínez for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Inter Miami arrive?
The Miami team closed a good season, fulfilling its promise of advancing to the Playoffs in its third MLS season and avoiding being left out like the previous season. For this, the team was reinforced with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Leonardo Campana, Josef Martínez and the return of Rodolfo Pizarro. Those led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino have not had the best of starts and are placed in last place in the Western Conference with 16 points, after 5 wins, 1 draw and 13 losses. With these results, those from Florida are looking to have a very important comeback after the break in the Leagues Cup to try to ensure that, with the arrival of Messi, the team manages to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Now the team has the mission of repeating the good previous season and seeking to get into the 2023 MLS Grand Final.
Charlotte's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alec Kann, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera, Nick Hagglund, Raymon Gaddis, Alvas Powell, Obinna Nwobodo, Marco Angulo, Yuya Kubo, Dominique Badji and Aaron-Salem Boupendza.
Karol Swiderski, player to follow!
The Charlotte midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 18 goals and 12 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Oranges. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Brandon Vázquez to form a lethal forward.
How does Charlotte get here?
The Charlotte team welcomes Inter Miami at home to continue its path in the MLS. They are in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses to reach 65 points. Those from Charlotte will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vázquez, Álvaro Barreal, Yuya Kubo, Dominique Badji, Obinna Nwobodo and Alec Kann, in addition to the additions of players such as Yerson Mosquera and Santiago Arias. Inter Miami will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference. The Charlotte team welcomes Inter Miami at home to continue its path in the MLS. They are in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses to reach 65 points. Those from Charlotte will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title.
Where's the game?
The Bank of America Stadium located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the matchday 31 of MLS 2023. The match will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, at 6 p.m.