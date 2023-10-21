New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union preview: Gow to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution host the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium in a top-five showdown in the Eastern Conference.

New England are fifth in the standings and need a win to stand any chance of securing a top-four place, which would give them home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

A victory combined with a Columbus defeat to Montreal or a three-goal triumph would do the job as the Revolution look to snap a three-game losing streak.

Philadelphia are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run, having not lost since August but six of those have been draws including their last match against Nashville, which finished 0-0.

The Union needs just a win to wrap up third place and home-field advantage in the opening round of the postseason, which they will participate in for the sixth straight year.

A top-three or four finish for either side also means a berth in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Team news

New England Revolution

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson is set to make his home debut after his first appearance with the senior team against Nashville.

DeJuan Jones (USMNT), Noel Buck (England Under-19s), Esmir Bajraktarevic (U.S. Olympic Team), and Christian Makoun (Venezuela) are also back in contention after being away on international duty.

Jack Panayotou is away with the United States U-22s at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Andrew Farrell may return from a leg problem but Ian Harkes remains out with a head injury.

Damian Rivera is sidelined with a knee problem while Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Philadelphia Union

Jose Martinez is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while Jesus Bueno and Matt Real have ankle injuries and Olivier Mbaizo with hamstring problems. All four are questionable.

Ones to watch

Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution)

Making his first start since mid-June, Bou picked up an assist against Nashville, he also had a team-high five challenges against the Boys In Gold.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

New England are hoping the Argentine can rediscover the form that saw him involved in ten goals in nine matches prior to the leg injury he suffered in the Leagues Cup.

Bou has logged 7,500 minutes in his MLS career as he edges towards his 100th appearance for the Revolution.

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The Hungarian picked up a brace in the reverse fixture against New England in May and he has 14 goals and 11 assists in league play while tallying 21 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A four-time inclusion on the MLS Team of the Week, Gazdag remains the heart of the Union attack.

Previous meetings

On May 20, Philadelphia defeated New England 3-0 as Gazdag scored the aforementioned brace and Julian Carranza also found the back of the net.

The Union opened the scoring in the 56th minute as a quick throw-in by Mikael Uhre on the left found Gazdag at the top of the penalty box and he beat Djordje Petrovic off the inside of the post.

After the Hungarian doubled his tally from the penalty spot, Carranza capped the scoring two minutes from time, slotting home a cross from Chris Donovan from close range.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi serving as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 6pm Eastern time.