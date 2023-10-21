NYCFC vs Chicago Fire preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time, and ones to watch

NYCFC hosts the Chicago Fire at Citi Field as both teams look for a victory that could take them into the playoffs.

The Boys In Blue have had a disappointing season but their faint postseason hopes were kept alive thanks to Charlotte's 2-2 draw with Miami on Wednesday.

Victory against Chicago combined with a loss by archrivals New York Red Bulls and the Crown failing to beat the Herons for the second time in four days would seal NYCFC's eighth consecutive playoff berth.

For the Fire, they also need the Red Bulls to lose and match Charlotte's result to qualify for their first playoff berth since 2016.

Chicago has never beaten NYCFC on the road in nine previous matches with all of them coming at Yankee Stadium.

Team news

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue will be without Maxi Moralez, Alfredo Morales, Richy Ledezma, who are all suffering from lower-body injuries.

Chicago Fire

Gaston Gimenez is suspended after picking up a red card against while Victor Bezerra (leg), Chris Mueller (hip), Mauricio Pineda (hip), Andre Reynolds (knee), Sergio Oregel (illness) and Federico Navarro (leg) are all out.

Ian Torres is questionable with a leg injury.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Freese; O'Toole, Risa, Martins, Perea; Sands, Parks; Magno, Rodríguez, Jasson; Bakrar

Chicago Fire: Brady; M. Navarro, Czichos, Terán, Dean; F. Navarro, Doumbia; Gutiérrez, Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie; Kamara

Ones to watch

Mounsef Bakrar (NYCFC)

While he may never replace the departed Valentin Castellanos, who won a championship as well as the Golden Boot as MLS' top scorer, the Algerian has scored four times in 12 appearances and projects to be a double-digit goal scorer over a full season.

Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire)

He has hit double-digit assists for the season and has shown improved finishing when given the opportunity. His vision and ability to place a pass right where it needs to be is what makes him one of the most dangerous young players in the league.

Previous meetings

Chicago and NYCFC met on the second matchday of the season with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.

Gabriel Pereira opened the scoring six minutes from halftime, beating Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady with a superb finish.

With quarter of an hour to go, Chicago were level as Kei Kamara kept Xherdan Shaqiri's free-kick alive and Fabian Herbers smashed home.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 6pm Eastern time.